 Who is Alec Julian Garza from The Bachelorette Season 19? Houston photographer once worked as DJ at roller rink

ABC’s The Bachelorette is set to see some new faces in its upcoming season 19 returning on July 11, 2022. 32 charming suitors are ready to impress Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from season 26 of The Bachelor.

One of the suitors these ladies must definitely watch out for is 27-year-old Alec Julian Garza, who is a multi-talented photographer.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they co-star on a journey to find love."

The Bachelorette’s Alec Garza is a wedding photographer with a drive for success and hustle

Alec Graza's professional life

Alec Julian Garza is a photographer from Houston who runs AJG Works, a photography business that specializes in weddings. According to his business profile, his company has captured the best day of over 100 couples' lives.

However, he does not believe in limiting himself to just wedding photography and strives to expand his skills in his field. Therefore, he has also worked on covering Travis Scott’s concert. The young photographer even has his own YouTube channel with his own name where he loves to create and share content.

The photographer loves to travel the world and has shared pictures of his trips to Mexico, Indonesia, and other parts of the USA. Being a well-traveled guy, he also specializes in travel photography.

Alec Graza's educational achievements and interests

Furthermore, Graza was involved in various co-curricular activities during his school days at Cypress Ridge High School. He was involved in a couple of activities like wrestling as well as speech and debate teams. He has also done some modeling and was in the middle of becoming a personal trainer when he graduated in 2013.

After completing school, Alec further pursued a degree in digital media and film/video production from Baylor University in 2017, following which he started his career in photography.

An interesting mention in his list of notable professional projects is that he has worked as a DJ at a roller rink.

His take on love

Per The Bachelorette, the film enthusiast's approach to love can be described as:

"He is looking for a passionate woman who can match his drive for success and hustle alongside him to the very end. Alex is very much a go-getter and in order for love to go the distance, he needs someone on the same wavelength. He says that once he's committed, he treats his partner like royalty."

Alec describes himself as charismatic, athletic, and funny, which makes him believe that he is worthy of all the attention in the room. A charmer by looks, nothing makes Alec happier than a fresh haircut.

Surprisingly, according to his bio on The Bachelorette, Alec expressed that if given a chance to travel back to 1800s, he would become an outlaw cowboy.

Viewers can watch The Bachelorette season 19 at 8 pm ET on ABC and on HULU.

