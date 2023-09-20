Kane Brown In The Air Tour : Presale, where to buy tickets, prices, dates, venues & all you need to know

Kane Brown has announced a new tour, In The Air Tour, scheduled for March 24, 2024 to September 14, 2024 in venues across mainland United States. The tour will be in celebration of the singer's greatest hits as he completes ten years of his career.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature special guest performances by Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, Locash, and RaeLyn, via a post on his official Instagram page on September 20, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available from September 26, 2023 and can be accessed by registering for the presale at Kane Brown's official website. General tickets will be available from September 28, 2023. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of now. Tickets can be found at the aforementioned website.

Kane Brown to celebrate his career with tour

Kane Brown is celebrating his career as he approaches the ten-year mark, and the tour, which will feature performances of his greatest hits, is part of it. Joining him on the tour are several artists, starting with singer-songwriter Tyler Hubbard, best known for his work with Florida Georgia Line.

The next notable artist set to be featured on the tour is Jon Pardi, who rose to commercial acclaim with his second studio album, California Sunrise, released on June 17, 2016. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Other artists include Chris Young, best known for his second studio album Neon, and Bailey Zimmerman, whose debut studio album, Religiously. The Album., peaked at number 7 on the charts and Cole Swindell, Parmalee, Locash, and Raelynn.

The full list of dates and venues for the Kane Brown In the Air tour is given below:

March 28, 2024 – Charlottesville, Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena

March 29, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

March 30, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

April 4, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

April 5, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

April 6, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

April 11, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

April 12, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

April 18, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

April 19, 202 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

April 20, 2024 – Grand Forks, North Dakota at Alerus Center

April 26, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas at United Supermarkets Arena

April 27, 204 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

April 28, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

May 9, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena

May 10, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

May 11, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

May 17, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

May 18, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

May 19, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at Boots In The Park

May 30, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

May 31, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

June 1, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

June 7, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

June 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

June 20, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Summerfest

July 20, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Fenway Park

August 16, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at T-Mobile Park

August 24, 24024 – Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium

September 6, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Coors Field

September 14, 2024 – Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field

Kane Brown is best known for his eponymously titled debut studio album, Kane Brown, released on December 2, 2016. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.