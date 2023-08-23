Why is Jon Pardi postponing his U.K. and Europe tour? Refunds and all you need to know as the singer issues apology statement 

Jon Pardi was supposed to perform in Europe and the UK as part of his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour from August 25, 2023, to September 9, 2023. The tour would have also included a headliner performance at the Long Road Festival in Lutherworth, UK.

However, the singer has now postponed that part of the tour and has not stated any particular reason for said postponement in the announcement, choosing instead to thank his fans for their understanding:

"I’m sorry to announce that we’ve had to postpone the UK & European leg of the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour... This sadly also means we have to cancel our headline appearance at The Long Road Festival... Appreciate you all understanding as we get new dates on the calendar, and really excited to get over there to the fans soon"

Jon Pardi to start tour from September

Jon Pardi ended the post with the statement that he and his team were currently in the process of finding the right set of dates to reschedule the tour. The previously purchased tickets will also be valid on the rescheduled dates, and those who are unable to attend the later dates can avail of ticket refunds from the ticket vendors from whom they bought the tickets.

The cancellation of the festival headliner set, which the singer was to perform with Blackberry Smoke, has not been elaborated upon. The organizers of the Long Road Festival have not yet commented on whether or not the singer would be replaced by someone else to perform alongside Smoke or if the show had been canceled.

Meanwhile, the singer's current tour will begin with the North American leg, starting with a show at the Civic Auditorium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 28, 2023.

Jon Pardi released his debut studio album in 2014

Jon Pardi began his music career with his studio album, Write You a Song, which was released on January 14, 2014. The album was moderately successful and peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following his first album, the singer released his debut EP, The B-Sides, 2011–2014, on May 18, 2015. The EP was a minor success and sold over 2400 copies in the US alone.

Jon Pardi had his biggest success with his second studio album, California Sunrise, which was released on June 17, 2016. The album, a concept project about love in the countryside, heartbreak, and work-life balance, peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The album also has platinum sales certifications in the US and Canada. It was also nominated for Album of the Year at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards. The album lost the award to Kacey Musgraves and her album Golden Hour.