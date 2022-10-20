Black Adam, the much-awaited Dwayne Johnson superhero movie, is all set to premiere in United States theaters on Friday, October 21, 2022. Highly talented and fan-favorite actor Noah Centineo will be seen portraying the vital character Albert Rothstein aka Atom Smasher in the movie.

Based on DC Comics character Black Adam, the movie serves as the eleventh installment in the DC Extended Universe.

Ever since viewers have caught a glimpse of Noah Centineo essaying the character of Albert "Al" Rothstein/Atom Smasher in the official Warner Bros. Pictures trailer for Black Adam, they have been buzzing with excitement to see what the young actor will bring to the table of this upcoming superhero flick.

Here, we will attempt a deep dive to find out more about Noah Centineo, before he dons the suit of Atom Smasher in Black Adam.

Learn all about actor Noah Centineo, who plays Albert "Al" Rothstein / Atom Smasher in Black Adam

Noah Centineo, the 26-year-old American model and actor who will be playing the role of Atom Smasher in Black Adam, began his acting career with The Gold Retrievers (2009), where he played the role of Josh Peters.

Born in Boca Raton, Florida, on May 9, 1996, Centineo is of half-Italian and half-German descent.

He first came into the spotlight after portraying the pivotal character of Jesus Adams Foster in the popular TV series The Fosters, which ran from 2015 - 2018. He also played the vital role of Jaden Stark in the 2014 television film How to Build a Better Boy.

The actor is also well-known for his role as Peter Kavinsky in the 2018 Netflix rom-com movie, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Owing to his character's massive popularity in the film, he went on to star in its sequels - To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Centineo was also seen in the role of Langston in the 2019 film, Charlie's Angels.

Over the years, he has been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies, including Turkles, Can't Take It Back, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Swiped, and The Diary. He has also been a part of several well-known TV series, such as Austin & Ally, Shake It Up, Ironside, Jessie, Tagged, Good Trouble, and The Recruit.

Besides acting, Centineo is also involved in charity work and co-founded Favored Nations with his friend, Josh Heller. Favored Nations is a non-profit 501(c)(3) which sells merchandise in collaboration with celebrities and acts as a connector for donors wishing to contribute to various charities.

The organisation gained media traction in 2020, after Centineo involved it in a voter registration campaign designed to encourage more people to vote in the 2020 US Presidential elections.

In brief, about Black Adam

The official synopsis for the brand new DC superhero movie reads as follows:

"In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

Besides Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, the cast list for the movie also includes Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari and several others.

Sohrab Noshirvani, Rory Haines and Adam Sztykiel have served as the screenplay writers for the film, with Jaume Collet-Serra acting as director. Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn have produced the movie.

Don't forget to catch Black Adam, arriving in theaters in the United States on Friday, October 21, 2022.

