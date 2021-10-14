"Black arrow sticking out of a wall": Norway bow and arrow rampage leaves five dead, Danish man arrested 

On Wednesday, October 13, an assailant armed with a bow and arrow ended up killing five people in Norway. The perpetrator fired his arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town called Kongsberg.

According to the police chief's statement to the Associative Press, there was "a confrontation" between the officers and the killer. Two more people (including an officer) were injured and are currently in an ICU.

Police Chief Oeyving said,

"The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this."

What happened during Norway's bow and arrow attacks?

At 6:15 pm on Wednesday, law enforcement was informed about a dangerous assailant. As per the police's report, the suspect roamed around Kongsberg's downtown area while shooting his arrow. The police arrested the perpetrator 30 minutes later.

However, the police department did not confirm whether the killer used crossbows or traditional ones. However, a crossbow with a higher shooting rate would explain how he tragically killed five people and injured more during his rampage.

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg held a press conference where she said:

"I understand that many people are afraid, but it's important to emphasize that the police are now in control."

Reaction to the attacks

Several people on Twitter are sympathetic towards the victims. To no one's surprise, many people drew comparisons to gun violence in the USA. Meanwhile, other tweets called for weapon bans and firearm regulation.

ToyDude @AlexanderMMedi1 @AP Id like to apologize on behalf of my fellow Americans in the comments.we are currently suffering from a total lack of self awareness, respect, and basic human decency. Know that most of us aren't like this and don't spend our days making jokes on threads about a tragic event. @AP Id like to apologize on behalf of my fellow Americans in the comments.we are currently suffering from a total lack of self awareness, respect, and basic human decency. Know that most of us aren't like this and don't spend our days making jokes on threads about a tragic event.

Truthtalker @Brotatopics @AP My thoughts are with the people of Norway 🙏 @AP My thoughts are with the people of Norway 🙏

Rstandiego @Rstandiego @AP I love the part now where the no gun laws crowd acts like this is proof that gun control laws don’t work Yet this person could likely have killed 5 times more people with an ar15 or any other high capacity rifle with semi auto and .223 or 7.67 etc @AP I love the part now where the no gun laws crowd acts like this is proof that gun control laws don’t work Yet this person could likely have killed 5 times more people with an ar15 or any other high capacity rifle with semi auto and .223 or 7.67 etc

Caitlin Howard @Caitlinh24 @wraithfodder @AP It's just pretty odd. I own a bow and arrow to use at an outdoor shooting range. It's for fun. But getting used to the precision of it takes a great deal of time. It's tragic however. I'm sorry for the victims and the families. It just sounds odd. @wraithfodder @AP It's just pretty odd. I own a bow and arrow to use at an outdoor shooting range. It's for fun. But getting used to the precision of it takes a great deal of time. It's tragic however. I'm sorry for the victims and the families. It just sounds odd.

Finn Avocadorable 🥑 @FinleyDyer9 @BBCBreaking @BBCNews Injuring someone with a bow is easy...but killing people with arrows, especially with modern medicine...is hard. Not to mention people tend to be moving targets. Killing multiple people with a bow is just....not something I would expect to see. @BBCBreaking @BBCNews Injuring someone with a bow is easy...but killing people with arrows, especially with modern medicine...is hard. Not to mention people tend to be moving targets. Killing multiple people with a bow is just....not something I would expect to see.

Jason Genders @BoatHouse55 @itvnews Crossbows are more easily to get hold of than guns !.. scary thought really ! @itvnews Crossbows are more easily to get hold of than guns !.. scary thought really !

Survivingnsweatpants @Mominsweats @nytimes Thank God AR 15's aren't readily available like in US. @nytimes Thank God AR 15's aren't readily available like in US.

Adam Dodson @adamddodson @StrawHatKatrina @AP Out of curiosity what’s the gun death rate compared to bow and arrow death rate? @StrawHatKatrina @AP Out of curiosity what’s the gun death rate compared to bow and arrow death rate?

Douglas Bailey @DouglasBailey3 @AP Arrows don't kill people. People kill people. Probably not the first to say it, but maybe the first to say it and note that it's nonsense, just like the phrase it mocks. @AP Arrows don't kill people. People kill people. Probably not the first to say it, but maybe the first to say it and note that it's nonsense, just like the phrase it mocks.

nea @nexnea @AP The amount of people making jokes about this is disgusting. @AP The amount of people making jokes about this is disgusting.

Norway's weapon regulations

Just like the USA, Norwegians own 31 guns per 100 residents. Despite several firearms being in circulation, Norway is known to have one of the strictest gun laws at the moment. According to the law, almost all Norwegians can own a firearm after officially informing the local police about the intended purpose of the weapon. The purpose could only be one of two - hunting or sports.

For hunting, the purchaser must complete a 30-hour course followed by an exam, while a similar course of 9 hours is required for gun competition and sports.

Also Read

The last mass killing in Norway was on 22 July 2011, when Anders Breivik set off a bomb in the capital of Oslo, killing eight people. Later on, he also killed 69 others at the Labor Party's youth wing on Utoya Island.

Breivik was sentenced to the maximum Norwegian sentence of 21-years with the condition to extend the sentence if he was still considered a danger to others. It is thus plausible to assume that the new assailant will also receive a similar sentencing.

