"Black arrow sticking out of a wall": Norway bow and arrow rampage leaves five dead, Danish man arrested 

On Wednesday, October 13, an assailant armed with a bow and arrow ended up killing five people in Norway. The perpetrator fired his arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town called Kongsberg.
According to the police chief's statement to the Associative Press, there was "a confrontation" between the officers and the killer. Two more people (including an officer) were injured and are currently in an ICU.
Police Chief Oeyving said,
"The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this."
What happened during Norway's bow and arrow attacks?
At 6:15 pm on Wednesday, law enforcement was informed about a dangerous assailant. As per the police's report, the suspect roamed around Kongsberg's downtown area while shooting his arrow. The police arrested the perpetrator 30 minutes later.
However, the police department did not confirm whether the killer used crossbows or traditional ones. However, a crossbow with a higher shooting rate would explain how he tragically killed five people and injured more during his rampage.
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg held a press conference where she said:
"I understand that many people are afraid, but it's important to emphasize that the police are now in control."
Reaction to the attacks
Several people on Twitter are sympathetic towards the victims. To no one's surprise, many people drew comparisons to gun violence in the USA. Meanwhile, other tweets called for weapon bans and firearm regulation.
Norway's weapon regulations
Just like the USA, Norwegians own 31 guns per 100 residents. Despite several firearms being in circulation, Norway is known to have one of the strictest gun laws at the moment. According to the law, almost all Norwegians can own a firearm after officially informing the local police about the intended purpose of the weapon. The purpose could only be one of two - hunting or sports.
For hunting, the purchaser must complete a 30-hour course followed by an exam, while a similar course of 9 hours is required for gun competition and sports.
Also Read
The last mass killing in Norway was on 22 July 2011, when Anders Breivik set off a bomb in the capital of Oslo, killing eight people. Later on, he also killed 69 others at the Labor Party's youth wing on Utoya Island.
Breivik was sentenced to the maximum Norwegian sentence of 21-years with the condition to extend the sentence if he was still considered a danger to others. It is thus plausible to assume that the new assailant will also receive a similar sentencing.