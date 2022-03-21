Black Crab ending explained: Does Caroline meet her daughter Vanja?

Black Crab is a Swedish action-thriller movie that recently made its arrival on the 18th of March, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Netflix. The movie was gleaned from the novel, 'Black Crab', written by Jerker Virdborg. Adam Berg has served as the director and co-writer of the movie along with Pelle Rådström.

The promising cast list of the movie entails Noomi Rapace, Dar Salim, Aliette Opheim, Jakob Oftebro, Ardalan Esmaili, Martin Hendrikse, Erik Gikunda, Cecilia Säverman and some others. Revolving around a war breakout in Sweden, the action-thriller movie chronicles the story of a small group operating to transport two canisters, across a frozen lake.

Since its release, the movie has been getting quite a positive response from viewers, especially with its jaw-dropping ending.

The ending of Black Crab explained

Where were the canisters taken in Black Crab?

After Nylund's escape, Caroline and Gavnik came under fire. They sniped out most of their opposition, however, Gavnik sacrificed himself to save Caroline by jumping on a grenade. Caroline became even more furious over Gavnik's death. She rushed to get hold of Nylund as if she failed to get the virus to Odo, she would not be able to meet Vanja, her beloved daughter who during a raid, got kidnapped .

She sniped out Nylund but she did not kill him, for the sake of his humanity. She still could not lose the chance to reunite with her daughter, leading her to nearly pass out in the freezing cold. However, the military-base got her and took care of her and they also took the canisters for mass production to the lab.

Is Vanja alive and will her mother, Caroline meet her?

Later on, in the thriller movie Black Crab, after Caroline was honored for her courage, Nordt, the commander in charge, had to disclose that the military lied to her as Vanja had not recovered. Upon hearing the truth, Caroline attacked him. Nordt was rescued and bartered for Caroline's safety as he sympathetic towards her loss.

Later on, Caroline asked him to help her demolish the virus. However, he conned her for not letting him drop it in the ocean. She was quite repentant and thought that as she would not see her daughter surviving, she could at least stop the pandemic from happening.

She sacrificed her life to demolish the virus with the belief that Vanja will now be able to live her life freely.

The very last scene of the movie shows Caroline embracing Vanja under the freezing water. The scene signifies the power of a mother's love. It may also be interpreted as saying that Vanja has already passed away and now she is finally reunited with her mother.

Edited by Gunjan