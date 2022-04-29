Black Moon spiritual meaning 2022, how to watch, significance and all you need to know 

The first solar eclipse of the year, called the Black Moon, will take place on April 30. It has been revealed that the moon will block a part of the sun before and during sunset. The partial solar eclipse occurs when a second new moon falls in a single calendar month. According to Forbes, the eclipse will allow one to see other key features of the sky, including a rare concurrence of Jupiter and Venus.

The eclipse will begin 90 minutes before sunset. It will peak shortly after 4:41 pm ET and can be last seen at 6:37 pm ET.

Around 64% of the Sun will be blocked by the moon. The only places where the eclipse will be visible are in South America and parts of Antarctica. Even if one is not residing in either of these two places, one can witness the eclipse through a YouTube livestream.

Starting at 1:45 PM EDT/ 10:45 AM PDT, YouTube channel 'Gyaan ki gareebi' will be livestreaming the event as it happens. The channel is known for its Full Moon and Space Activity livestreams.

TimeandDate.com will also be livestreaming the event.

Spiritual meaning and significance of Black Moon Solar Eclipse explored

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Black Moon is also called the New Moon. It occurs when the sun can only illuminate a part of the moon that cannot be visible from Earth. Some sources state that in ancient times, people would plant their seeds for harvest under the new moon, when the sky was at its darkest. When the moon is invisible in the sky, it is believed to be much harder for critters to discover the newly planted seeds.

SPACE.com @SPACEdotcom Rare Black Moon to block sun in 1st solar eclipse of 2022. See a Venus-Jupiter meetup near Eid, too. trib.al/MhWkuyp Rare Black Moon to block sun in 1st solar eclipse of 2022. See a Venus-Jupiter meetup near Eid, too. trib.al/MhWkuyp https://t.co/jMqpGcHkag

The Black Moon eclipse is believed to bring a lot of security, comfort and protection in one’s lives. It is traditionally said that initiating a plan or planting new seeds must be done in the dark and in one’s mind before creating it in the physical world.

Sources claim that when one takes steps towards their dreams, goals and intentions under a black moon, they are the most receptive to initiate their plans.

The New Moon Eclipse is reportedly in Taurus. Those born under the zodiac sign can expect a deep push into their values. Taureans are provided with a sense of purpose, self-esteem and the ability to make the intangible tangible during this phase of the moon.

According to Elite Daily, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius are expected to be the most affected from this year’s new moon eclipse. Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces are expected to be affected the least.

