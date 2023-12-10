Black Noir all but confirmed to return in The Boys season 4

In an exciting twist, The Boys season 4 trailer has blown fans away by revealing that Black Noir is back from the dead. They all thought Homelander did him in during season 3, but now Black Noir is stealing the spotlight with this crazy resurrection. It's one intense and mind-blowing plot twist!

Nathan Mitchell, the OG actor, spices things up by coming back in a new gig, keeping fans on their toes about what he's up to. At the same time, a brand-new face dons the legendary Black Noir suit, setting tongues wagging and ramping up excitement for the next season.

The casting surprises and the return of this mysterious hero make for an exciting and twisted adventure in The Boys Season 4, bringing together action, mystery, and character growth.

Black Noir is alive in The Boys season 4 trailer: YouTube video sheds light

The Boys fandom is going crazy over BrainPilot's latest YouTube video, where they break down the mind-blowing comeback of Black Noir in The Boys season 4 trailer. Even though fans saw Homelander completely take out Black Noir in the Season 3 finale, the trailer reveals that this mysterious character is alive and kicking, making them all wonder how he came back to life.

BrainPilot looks into different theories, like a clone plot connecting to Homelander's crazy mind. They also talk about the chance of a new Black Noir, with Nathan Mitchell taking on a different character while someone new wears the famous suit. With all these fan theories floating around, the excitement for The Boys season 4 ramps up, ensuring an exciting and unexpected next chapter in the superhero saga.

Is Black Noir stronger than Homelander?

Black Noir is Homelander's evil twin in the comic series (Image via Prime Video)

In The Boys comic book series, things get pretty interesting when it comes to the power play between Black Noir and Homelander. It turns out that Black Noir is Homelander's wicked twin, made to be an even better version of the fan-favorite superhero.

Black Noir is a complete powerhouse, with superhuman strength, smarts, agility, stamina, speed, athleticism, toughness, and fighting skills. And to top it off, he can even fly and heal super fast. Compared to Homelander, he's unbeatable.

The face-off between the two ends with a jaw-dropping moment when Black Noir effortlessly punches Homelander's jaw off, proving that he's the stronger and tougher opponent.

Who will be in The Boys season 4?

The cast for season 4 of The Boys includes Karl Urban back as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid returning as Hughie Campbell, Erin Moriarty bringing her electric energy as Annie January/Starlight, and Anthony Starr coming back as the creepy Homelander.

Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara are also set to return as Mother's Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko Miyashiro. Jessie T. Usher is back in action as A-Train, and Chace Crawford returns as the Deep. Susan Heyward brings a fresh vibe to the show as Sister Sage. The cast also includes Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, and Valorie Curry.

The Boys season 4 will be dropping on Prime Video in 2024.