The trailer for The Boys season 4 has dropped and hints at heavy-duty actions and some surprising turns of events. While violent and gory as the previous seasons, The Boys season 4 hints at death among the lead characters. Going by the trailer, it seems to be Frenchie who might meet his end in the upcoming show.

The teaser portrays Billy Butcher and his group as being in danger, while the superheroes appear to have a more organised narrative. Homelander enjoying his public support, his son Ryan coming to action, and new supes joining him in his journey, seem to make Homelander comfortable in his glory. The Boys, on the other hand, have suffering lined up for them. The loss of one team member could be a huge setback for the squad.

Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers for The Boys season 3.

Is Frenchie in The Boys season 4?

As the recently released trailer of The Boys season 4 shows, Frenchie had a very short screen footage. The shot did not have him involved in any action either. On the contrary, he seemed to be shadowed by someone and looked to be at a disadvantage.

He did not feature beside Butcher and Mother’s Milk at the TruthCon event, leading to the likelihood of his not making that far into the storyline. While the Frenchie thread in The Boys season 4 might have been kept hidden, composer Christopher Lennertz hinted at many shocking moments in the show.

Going by the comics, Frenchie had a chilling foreboding that Butcher may someday become the cause of his death. In The Boys: Dear Becky #4, when Butcher recounts a story about a commander in his platoon getting killed by a landmine, Frenchie enquires if it was Butcher who blew the mine.

Frenchie is featured in a brief shot in The Boys season 4 trailer (Image via Prime Video)

Frenchie used the term “frag”, which is the intentional killing of one soldier by another. While Butcher denied the allegations, it is interesting to note that Frenchie thought Butcher was capable of fragging. In the comics, Frenchie gets killed by the explosives that Butcher had planted in the Flatiron Building.

The fact that Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays Billy Butcher's friend in the teaser for The Boys season 4 suggests that he might be missing a crew member and needs a replacement. Given the brief shot Frenchie had compared to the space Morgan got, he is the most likely candidate to exit this season.

What happened to Frenchie in The Boys season 3 end?

Frenchie admitted Kimiko in the hospital in season 3 (Image via IMDb)

At the end of The Boys season 3, Frenchie and Mother’s Milk got their weapons to take down Soldier Boy. Frenchie planned to keep his weapon in a perfume bottle. He also consoled MM about his fear that his daughter Todd may judge him. Frenchie told MM that he was a good person and Todd would not give up on him.

The third season of the show developed the relationship between Kimiko and Frenchie. Not only did he admit her to the hospital, but he also injected her with Compound V. Moreover, he faced Nina in an attempt to save Cherie.

Who is Frenchie in love with?

Kimiko is Frenchie's romantic interest (Image via Prime Video)

As The Boys season 3 shows, Frenchie has a soft spot for Kimiko. He admitted her to the hospital when injured and helped her regain her powers by injecting Compound V. They even shared a kiss in the hospital. The trailer of The Boys season 4 shows Frenchie in the same location as Kimiko.

If Frenchie dies in the upcoming season, Kimiko will be affected and may want to avenge Frenchie’s death. Kimiko is incredibly powerful and Butcher must stay alert if he is responsible for the death. Moreover, if Frenchie dies due to Butcher’s actions, Butcher would be impacted too, as would the rest of the team. However, if it is not Butcher, the team will likely come together to complete the mission in Frenchie’s honor.

Watch out for The Boys season 4 to arrive on Prime Video in 2024.