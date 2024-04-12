BLACKPINK's Rosé, ENHYPEN’s Jake, Sunghoon, and Rowoon attend 'Tiffany Wonder' Exhibition in Tokyo

BLACKPINK sensation Rosé made headlines on April 12, 2024, as she made an appearance at the Tiffany & Co. exhibition. Other notable K-pop stars including ENHYPEN's Jake and Sunghoon were also spotted at the event. Additionally, former SF9 member and popular actor Rowoon was on the guest list as well.

In honor of the 187th anniversary of the jewelry company, Tiffany & Co. opened an exhibition on April 12 in Tokyo, Japan, and it will remain open until June 23, 2024. The gallery is housed in the Toranomon Hills Station Tower in Tokyo, which showcases Tiffany's workmanship, diamond legitimacy, and originality.

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Rowoon interact at Tiffany & Co. exhibition

At the Tiffany & Co. exhibition event in Japan on April 12, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé and South Korean actor Rowoon's interaction through unexpected exchanges came as a shock for K-pop and K-drama fans as this was their first public appearance together.

As global spokespersons of the esteemed luxury brand, the two K-pop superstars wore black ensembles that caught the attention of numerous people on social media platforms upon their arrival. Dressed in a classic black suit and with a messy wet hairstyle, Rowoon looked stunning as one of the esteemed faces of the luxury brand.

A video in which Rosé is seen conversing with her team as Rowoon walks by surfaced on X and the hashtag "Rosé at Tiffany Exhibition" trended globally on the platform. The On The Ground singer and Rowoon exchanged delighted glances at one another, and the BLACKPINK's vocalist immediately gave him a fistbump. Rowoon immediately replied with a fist bump and hearty smile.

Expand Tweet

Rosé was seen flaunting a pair of Christian Louboutin’s low-cut stiletto that is more than 4 inches high and glossy black patent. She wore a short black frilled dress from Yves Saint Laurent—which she is a face of—and was wearing minimal makeup with a dewy touch.

ENHYPEN members and several Hollywood stars also attended the event

Thai actor Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, widely known as Win, was also present at the star-studded event wearing a black and white ensemble for the evening. ENHYPEN's Jake and Sunghoon stunned the paparazzi with their captivating presence. Although ENHYPEN is the global ambassador for PRADA, they were invited by Tiffany & Co. as one of their esteemed guests for the idols' unmatched global presence.

ENHYPEN member Jake was dressed in an all-PRADA attire, donning a white summer blazer with a mesh t-shirt and bold gold chain whereas Sunghoon opted for a classic black-on-black look with a velvet black V-neck shirt and a white gold chain.

Hollywood stars Olivia Wilde, and Pharrell Williams, among others were also present to see the immersive display honoring the 187-year legacy of innovation and skill in American jewelry-making alongside. Additionally, Rosé was photographed with Pharrell Williams and was later seen scrolling through X which sent her fans into an online frenzy as they trended several other hashtags on the platform.

Other guests at "Tiffany Wonder" exhibition included Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ai Tominaga, Makiko Takizawa, Mitsuki Takahata, Win Metawin, Baifern Bah, Felix Mallard, Bruna Marquezine, Sebastián Yatra, Anne Curtis, Gabriella Brooks, Greg Hsu, Laurinda Ho, Yi Mengling and more.

Expand Tweet

'Tiffany Wonder' exhibition had 300+ items on display

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Tiffany & Co. announced their newest face. Rosé from BLACKPINK made headlines as the newest worldwide ambassador for the premium jewelry company, sending her down the catwalk to fashion hero status. She now stands among Chinese actor-musician Jackson Yee, Elle Fanning, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Meanwhile, at the "Tiffany Wonder" exhibition, over 300 historic items, including the first blue book, the first blue box, and the Tiffany® Setting engagement ring, are on display as guests explore the history and craftsmanship of Tiffany & Co. in ten rooms.

Two of the items on show that evening were the Plumes necklace by Jean Schlumberger and a unique flower brooch by George Paulding Farnham.

Furthermore, the display also showcases the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond set in a piece of jewelry modeled after Jean Schlumberger's Bird on a Rock brooch. The immersive exhibition will take guests on a visual tour through 100s of the house's masterworks of design, as well as Tiffany's renowned diamonds and other masterpieces, each of which tells a tale of ingenuity and craftsmanship, tradition, and modernity.