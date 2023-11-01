Fans delighted as Blackpink Rose poses with her new Tiffany jewelry line for latest Instagram post: “Her beauty is so pure”

A few days ago, Blackpink Rose shared some pictures of herself on Instagram, with the caption "@tiffanyandco Tiffany lock rosé edition." This marks the first-ever collaboration between the luxury jewelry house, Tiffany, and the K-pop idol.

In the pictures, Blackpink Rose is seen flaunting the newly launched products from the collaboration, which includes pendants, earrings, rings, and bracelets.

Tiffany's connection with Blackpink Rose goes back to 2021, when she officially became the brand's global ambassador. However, this is the first time that Tiffany has worked on a particular collection in partnership with the idol.

As soon as the pictures were dropped on social media, fans took to the comments section to shower praises on the Blackpink member:

Fans are loving Blackpink Rose's new look for Tiffany Lock ROSÉ Edition

Roseanne Park, better known as Rose, is a New Zealand-born K-pop singer who has gained widespread popularity as a member of one of K-pop's most successful girl groups, Blackpink. She is the main vocalist and lead dancer of the group. Rose is known for her unique voice, unique dance moves, and fashion sense.

Over the years, Rose has endorsed several brands, including Yves Saint Laurent, Celine, Saint Laurent, and more. Tiffany & Co. announced on April 21, 2021, that Blackpink Rose would be its new global ambassador, fronting the 2021 Tiffany HardWear campaign.

Starting from then, Rose has been the face of the brand and has even attended several campaigns and events.

In October 2023, Tiffany & Co. officially launched Tiffany Lock ROSÉ Edition in partnership with Blackpink Rose.

The series features beautiful pendants, earrings, rings, and bracelets, all designed with vibrant pink sapphires. It was a special project for Rose and she shared her thoughts on the collection in an Instagram post, which read as follows:

"Tiffany Lock ROSÉ Edition is a representation of the infinite power of love, embodying both the spirit of the Lock collection and the purpose of my music. Each design within my first capsule collection in collaboration with Tiffany features pink sapphires, one of nature's rarest sapphire colors. I hope you all enjoy these."

Her recent Instagram post wearing the collection got a positive reaction from fans, who have been showering praises on the idol and the new collaboration.

The Tiffany Lock ROSÉ edition collection is currently available for purchase via the official website of the brand. The price range for the collection is between $3,400 to $14,300.