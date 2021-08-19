BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE is the highest grossing event cinema of 2021, collects gross of $4.8 million from 100 territories

BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE has registered the highest number of admissions for an event cinema released in the year 2021. The film has collected a gross of $4.8 million from just under 100 territories.

The event saw 500,000 admits around the world despite the pandemic. Fans of the biggest K-pop girl group flocked to theaters that were still functioning.

Where was BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE released?

BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE is the second film from the band with the first one premiering on Netflix. This was released as part of the K-Pop group's fifth year anniversary celebrations and was available to view in different formats including ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen.

Many parts of Asia are yet to release the film and the same is expected to take place as soon as local restrictions in the face of the coronavirus spread are lifted. As of now, the film has been released in 3,400 theaters with limited engagement.

In the meantime, the film performed brilliantly wherever it was released. In Mexico, for instance, the film took the No. 1 spot with cumulative total admissions now exceeding 120,000. BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE reached spot No. 6 at the US box office on the day of its release, August 4. It also delivered the second highest per screen average for 100-plus screens. It was only beaten by Disney's Jungle Cruise, which saw a wide release in the US.

The film was released in Turkey and over the weekend, BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE took the third spot there. The film came after the release of The Suicide Squad and Fast & Furious 9. In Saudi Arabia, the film registered a total number of 15,000 admits resulting in a gross collection of $250,000.

The film produced by YG Entertainment was directed by Jung Su-yee and Oh Yoon-dong. It featured backstage footage from various BLACKPINK concerts and events. BLACKPINK: THE FILM also included individual interviews with members of the band - Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.

The film was much anticipated by fans, especially after one of the teasers featured Lisa in tears as she thanked fans for all the support.

Edited by Siddharth Satish