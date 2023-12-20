Blackstock & Weber x Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear collection: Everything we know so far

The Blackstock & Weber x Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear collection marks a significant step for Blackstock & Weber into the realm of outerwear. Collaborating with Rocky Mountain Featherbed, renowned for their expertise in down jackets and vests, this collection showcases a fusion of craftsmanship and style.

Handcrafted in Japan, these pieces epitomize the dedication to quality and attention to detail both brands are known for.

This collaboration gives a new perspective to outerwear by merging Blackstock & Weber's distinct look with the functional design of Rocky Mountain Featherbed. The jackets and vests in the collection are embellished with distinctive, earthy elements and dipped in limited-edition, vintage Rocky Mountain featherbed hues.

The anticipated release of the collection is generating excitement among fashion enthusiasts. Set to retail at $695 for the Christy Jackets, the collection offers a luxurious take on outerwear.

The Christy Vest, presented in a vivid red colorway, complements the jacket line. Availability and specific release dates are eagerly awaited by fans, with the collection expected to be accessible through select retail outlets and online platforms.

Blackstock & Weber x Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear collection is available in three colorways

Blackstock & Weber x Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear collection (Image via Blackstock & Weber)

In the Blackstock & Weber x Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear collection, the Christy Jackets are a standout feature. Available in three revived archival colorways - Mustard, Bottle Green, and Navy - these jackets are a blend of functionality and elegance. Made from Nylon, they offer supreme insulation, ideal for outdoor adventures.

The design of these jackets is further enhanced by buttery brown camel suede yokes and brass snaps, adding a touch of sophistication. The Christy Vest, on the other hand, makes a bold statement in its striking red colorway. It shares the same high-quality Nylon material and 90/10 water-resistant European down-fill, ensuring both warmth and style.

Functionality Meets Fashion

Blackstock & Weber x Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear collection (Image via Blackstock & Weber)c

The collection's practicality is highlighted in a lookbook styled and directed by Chris Echevarria, Blackstock & Weber’s founder and creative director.

Models are seen wearing the outerwear in natural settings, showcasing the versatility and functionality of the pieces. This approach emphasizes the collection’s suitability for various outdoor settings, from casual outings to more adventurous pursuits.

A Collaboration of Heritage and Craftsmanship

Blackstock & Weber x Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear collection (Image via Blackstock & Weber)

Blackstock & Weber, known for its unique approach to classic menswear, and Rocky Mountain Featherbed, with its rich history in crafting quality outerwear, come together in this collaboration.

The fusion of Blackstock & Weber's modern aesthetic with Rocky Mountain Featherbed's traditional craftsmanship results in an outerwear line that is both timeless and contemporary.

The Legacy of Blackstock & Weber and Rocky Mountain Featherbed

Blackstock & Weber x Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear collection (Image via Blackstock & Weber)

The collaboration between these two brands is rooted in a shared appreciation for quality and design. Blackstock & Weber, with its fresh take on classic styles, and Rocky Mountain Featherbed, renowned for its durable and stylish outerwear, both bring their distinct heritage to this partnership.

This collection reflects their commitment to elevating menswear through thoughtful design and exceptional craftsmanship.

The Blackstock & Weber x Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear collection represents a milestone in the world of fashion collaborations.

Combining the sleek design of Blackstock & Weber with the functional expertise of Rocky Mountain Featherbed, this collection offers an exceptional range of outerwear that is both stylish and practical.

Set to become available for purchase at selected retailers and online, this collection is an exciting addition for those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and timeless style. Whether for a walk in the city or an escape into nature, these pieces promise to be a perfect blend of elegance and utility.