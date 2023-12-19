SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Highlands Capsule Collection: Where to get, price and more details explored

The SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Highlands Capsule Collection marks the latest addition to Breitling's esteemed lineup of timepieces. Following the expansion of its Top Time B21 Classic Cars collection, Breitling has now unveiled this new capsule collection, further solidifying its reputation in the world of luxury watchmaking. The collection is a modern reinterpretation of the watchmaker's classic designs, blending vintage charm with contemporary elegance.

Originally conceptualized in the 1950s, Breitling's SuperOcean diver watches were designed to exude sophistication both on land and at sea.

The ’57 Highlands Collection aims to recapture the enchanting aura of the Scottish Highlands, an inspiration evident in the design and aesthetics of these timepieces.

Each watch in the SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Highlands Capsule Collection is priced at $6,250 and is currently available for purchase on Breitling’s official website. The collection offers a choice of four dial colors - blue, green, mustard, and brown, each housed in a 38mm stainless steel case with an 18k red gold bezel.

The watches in the SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Highlands Capsule Collection are true evidence of Breitling's commitment to craftsmanship and style. Each timepiece features a 38mm stainless steel case, complemented by an 18k red gold bezel. The bezels are further enhanced with ceramic inserts that match the color of the dial. This creates a harmonious and visually appealing design.

The collection's dial colors come in blue, green, mustard, and brown. These colors are inspired by the natural beauty of the Scottish Highlands. The timepieces' triangular hour markers and handset, filled with Super-LumiNova, ensure readability in low light conditions and add a vintage mid-century flair to the design.

Technical Excellence of the Collection

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Highlands watches are engineered for performance. Each watch is capable of withstanding depths of up to 100 meters underwater, making them suitable for both professional and recreational divers.

At the heart of these watches is Breitling’s in-house Caliber 10, a COSC-certified self-winding mechanical movement. This movement ensures precision and reliability, with up to 42 hours of power reserve. The collection's attention to detail is evident in every aspect, from the choice of materials to the intricate mechanical engineering.

Versatility and Accessories

Each watch in the SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Highlands Capsule Collection is paired with an Ocean Classic stainless steel bracelet. Additionally, the collection offers an extra silk and wool-blend fabric strap, inspired by the texture and style of tweed. This unique accessory choice further enhances the collection's connection to the Scottish Highlands, offering versatility and a touch of traditional elegance.

The SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Highlands Capsule Collection is a remarkable combination of Breitling's rich watchmaking heritage and modern innovation. Priced at $6,250 per piece and available on Breitling’s official website, these watches offer a unique opportunity to own a piece of horological art that is both stylish and functional.

With their robust build, elegant design, and precise mechanical movements, the watches in this collection are sure to appeal to both watch enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.