Blake Shelton 2024 Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Blake Shelton has announced a new tour, titled "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour 2024," which is scheduled to be held from February 22, 2024, to March 29, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.

The tour will be presented by Kubota, and the singer announced that it will feature special guest performances by Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts via a post on his official Instagram account on October 18, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on October 24, 2023. Interested patrons must sign up through a seated link available at the singer's website to gain access to the presale. General tickets will be available on October 27, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales will be available on the singer's official website.

Blake Shelton to bring Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts on tour

Blake Shelton will bring country music singers Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts on the tour with him. Dustin Lynch is best known for his second studio album, Where It's At, which was released on September 9, 2014. The album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present on the tour will be Emily Ann Roberts, who previously worked with Shelton on The Voice season 9. Roberts is best known for her EP Someday Dream, which peaked at number 47 on the US Indie Album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for Blake Shelton's "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour 2024" is given below:

February 22, 2024 - Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Giant Center

February 23, 2024 - Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesar's Arena

February 24, 2024 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

February 29, 2024 - Lafayette, Louisiana, at Cajun Dome

March 1, 2024 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

March 2, 2024 - Bossier City, Louisiana, at Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7, 2024 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at Sasktel Center

March 8, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

March 9, 2024 - Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14, 2024 - Spokane, Washington State, at Spokane Arena

March 15, 2024 - Tacoma, Washington State, at Tacoma Arena

March 16, 2024 - Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

March 21, 2024 - Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center

March 22, 2024 - Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena

March 23, 2024 - Glendale, Arizona, at Desert Diamond Arena

March 27, 2024 - Moline, Illinois, at Vibrant Arena at The Mark

March 29, 2024 - Wichita, Kansas, at Intrust Bank Arena

Blake Shelton released his debut studio album in 2001

Blake Shelton had his first major chart success in his music career with his sixth studio album, Red River Blue, which was released on July 12, 2011. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer's next major success was with his eighth studio album, Based on a True Story..., which was released on March 26, 2013. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer's last major studio album success was his tenth studio album, If I'm Honest, which was released on May 20, 2016. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Aside from his studio albums, Blake Shelton also gained success with his compilation album Loaded: The Best of Blake Shelton, which was released on November 9, 2010. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart.