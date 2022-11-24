Blood & Water season 3 cast list: Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema and others star in Netflix's crime drama series

Blood & Water is all set to make its return to Netflix and things are going to get a lot more hectic this time around. With a multifaceted cast led by Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema, season 3 of the South African drama will be available for streaming from 3:01 am ET on Friday, November 25, 2022.

For those unaware, Blood & Water follows Puleng Khumalo, a teen in search of her sister who was abducted at birth. Puleng, over the course of two seasons filled with twists and turns, ended up finding her sister, but along with it came some new mysteries. The upcoming season will see the sisters team up to try to unravel these mysteries.

The official synopsis for Blood & Water season 3, reads as:

"As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one - but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger."

The main cast of Netflix's Blood & Water season 3 explored

Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo

Ama Qamata will be reprising her role as Puleng Khumalo in Blood & Water season 3. She will be seen teaming up with her half-sister Fikile as they both go looking for a long-lost loved one.

Qamata discovered acting through a school production and began her performance career by appearing in TV commercials. She is best known for her roles in South African TV shows such as SABC1's My Perfect Family, e.tv's Rhythm City, and Mzansi Magic's Gomora.

Khosi Ngema as Fikile Bhele

Khosi Ngema will reprise her role as Fikile Bhele in Blood & Water season 3. The previous season ended with her discovering she is Puleng's half-sister, but providing little information about her birth mother. In season 3, Fikile will be seen looking for her mother.

Ngema broke into the industry with her role as Fikile in 2020. Apart from being an actor, she is also a model, singer, and entrepreneur with a jewellery collection of her own.

Gail Mabalane as Thandeka Khumalo

Gail Mabalane will be reprising her role as Puleng's mother, Thandeka Khumalo, in Blood & Water season 3.

Best known for playing Lelo on the MNet TV series The Wild, Mabalane also had the honor of starring in South Africa's most-viewed soap, Generations:The Legacy. Her other appearances include shows like The Road, Rockville, and The Imposter. Gail Mabalane, apart from being an actor, is also a former reality show star, model, businesswoman, singer, and socialite.

Thabang Molaba as Karabo Molapo

Thabang Molaba will return as an aspiring rapper and Puleng's love interest, Karabo "KB" Molapo, in Blood & Water season 3.

Bitten by the acting bug from a very young age, Thabang Molaba began his performance career by appearing in TV commercials. Parallelly, he was also bagging minor roles in shows. He is best known for his roles in The Queen, Ring of Lies, Love: The Web Series, and Diamond City.

Here's the list of artists who will be supporting the actors mentioned above:

Dillon Windvogel as Wade Daniels

Greteli Fincham as Reece van Rensberg

Arno Greeff as Chris Ackerman

Mekaila Mathys as Tahira Kahn

Natasha Tahane as Wendy Dlamini

Sello Ka-Ncube as Matla Molapo

Sonia Mbele as Lisbeth Molapo

Leroy Siyaf as Sam Nkosana

Getmore Sithole as Julius Khumalo

Zikhona Sodlaka as Janet Nkosana

Patrick Mofokeng as Brian Bhele

Alzavia Abrahams as Zayd

Katishka Kiara as Pauline

Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo

Blood & Water season 3, produced by Gambit Films, airs exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 25, 2022.

