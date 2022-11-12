The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) season 1: Who are the cast members and where to follow them on Instagram?

Bravo premiered The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) season 1, episodes 1-3 on November 11, 2022, at 9.15/8.15c. The South African reality television series initially premiered on January 29, 2021, on Showmax but premiered on Bravo on November 11, 2022.

The season showcases the lives of six wealthy and successful socialites living in Durban, South Africa. It captures their extravagant lifestyle, luxury homes, pangs of parenting, friendship-related drama, and business challenges.

Cast members of RHODurban come from a variety of backgrounds

1) Sorisha Naidoo - @sorishanaidoo

Sorisha Naidoo is a former actress, businesswoman, Radio DJ, voice-over artist, and philanthropist. Miss India SA 2002 imports around 25 beauty products through her company SSBO. She is married to billionaire businessman Vivian Reddy and is a mother of two kids.

She appeared on the small screen as a presenter for Eastern Mozaik as well as in season 1 of Divas of Jozi (2016). As an actress, she appeared on etv’s Scandal and Home Affairs.

2) Ayanda Ncwane - @ayandancwane

CEO of Ncwane Communications and president of The Africa Gospel Awards, Ayanda Ncwane, was married to the late gospel legend Sfiso.

The mother of two sons built an impressive career as a music executive and an author. The RHODurban star is also well known for her philanthropic activities. In April, the TV personality visited her hometown, Ndwedwe, to help homeless and underprivileged families.

3) Kgomotso Ndungane - @kgomotso_ndungane

Mother-of-two and avid golfer, Kgomotso Ndungane, is the wife of former Sharks and Springbok winger Odwa Ndungane. Based in Windermere, Kgomotso, Ndungane owns an event and floral business called Oak Celebrations.

She even runs her own luxury home, body, and bath product line, Lelapa. As per her Instagram profile, the RHODurban star earned her Bcom degree from the University of Pretoria.

4) Nonku Williams - @nonku_williams

Nonku Williams is the founder of Ashes to Beauty Winery and is interested in construction. She has also been ordained as a pastor. Speaking about her calling with YouTuber Lungelo Mdletshe, as per news24.com, she said:

"Being a pastor is a calling and you don’t have a choice. I was called and I heard the audible voice of God. God knows how much I tried to run away from it, I believe that God reveals himself to a human being. I developed so much love for God and I went to bible school because of the longing I had to know him.”

She is a mother of three.

5) Anne-Toni Ludick Mthembu - @mrsannbition

(Image via mrsannbition and kgolodaguru_exp/Instagram)

Annie Ludick owns Durban’s luxury beauty salon, Annaesthetic, as well as an events and marketing company and a dance agency. She is married to Durban businessman Kgolo Mthembu. Last year, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the luxurious La Paris Estate in Cape Winelands.

6) Nonkanyiso Conco - @Nonkanyiso Conco

Nonkanyiso Conco @la_conco 😍MBOMVU😍 @LIBLOMO

May your star continue to shine.

Hoping to have lunch with you when you in joburg please let me know.

Continue being the amazing person you are.

Love you Happy Birthday Mnge @la_conco may you live your life fully and not according to people's standards.May your star continue to shine.Hoping to have lunch with you when you in joburg please let me know.Continue being the amazing person you are.Love you Happy Birthday Mnge @la_conco may you live your life fully and not according to people's standards.May your star continue to shine.Hoping to have lunch with you when you in joburg please let me know.Continue being the amazing person you are.Love you 😍 😘 https://t.co/l65Q2YgLT4 Oh thank you my sweet. Such kind words, yes vele I must see you remember I need to buy kuwe. twitter.com/LIBLOMO/status… Oh thank you my sweet. Such kind words, yes vele I must see you remember I need to buy kuwe. twitter.com/LIBLOMO/status…

Nonkanyiso Conco is the ex-fiancee of former president Jacob Zuma. Both of them also share a child. The Social entrepreneur is the 6th housewife of RHODurban and will only appear later in the show. She is also a businesswoman who owns the beauty brand Laconco Naturals.

She is also a motivational speaker at several events, including isiZulu cultural events. Her Instagram account is private.

RHODurban is directed by Valen’tino Mathibela (Lebo M – Coming Home, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Survivor SA, The Voice SA) and produced by Let It Rain Films.

Poll : 0 votes