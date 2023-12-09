Blue Note Records x WACKO MARIA collaborative collection: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Blue Note Records x WACKO MARIA collaborative collection marks a unique intersection of music and fashion. WACKO MARIA, known for its edgy and distinctive designs, has joined forces with the iconic jazz label, Blue Note Records. This collaboration celebrates the rich heritage of jazz music, infusing it into contemporary fashion.

This collection pays tribute to four legendary jazz albums, bringing a piece of music history into the realm of fashion. The albums featured are Art Blakey’s 1954 "A Night at Birdland Vol. 1," Sonny Clark’s 1958 "Cool Struttin'," Freddie Hubbard’s 1960 "Open Sesame," and Kenny Burrell’s 1963 "Midnight Blue.". Each piece in the collection reflects the soul and rhythm of these classic albums.

The collection, which is now available, is available via WACKO MARIA stores, authorized dealers, and their online web store. This exclusive collection ranges in price from $130 to $305. This introduction to the series allows aficionados of both fashion and jazz to own a piece of this one-of-a-kind partnership.

Each item in the collection is a celebration of jazz history. The artwork from the albums is the central design feature, prominently displayed on a range of cotton and jacquard-knit sweatshirts.

Available in colors like black, white, gray, blue, red, charcoal, and brown, the designs are versatile yet bold. The unique feature is the placement of the Blue Note Records logo, subtly situated on the chest, with the album artwork taking prominence on the back.

The collection’s use of simple, maximized prints allows each album's art to stand out, offering a stylish way to showcase one's love for jazz. The choice of materials ensures comfort and durability, making each piece not just a fashion statement but also a practical addition to any wardrobe.

Where can I find the collection?

For those eager to own a piece of this unique collaboration, the collection is available now. It can be found at WACKO MARIA's physical stores, through authorized dealers, and on the WACKO MARIA online website.

With a price range that accommodates different budgets, this collection is accessible to a wide audience of fashion and jazz enthusiasts.

A Historical Harmony: Blue Note Records and WACKO MARIA

The history of Blue Note Records and WACKO MARIA forms the foundation of this collaboration. Blue Note Records, established in 1939, has been a pillar in the jazz music scene, known for its exceptional sound quality and classic album covers.

WACKO MARIA, a relatively newer brand founded in 2005, has quickly gained acclaim for its blend of music and fashion. Their mutual appreciation for jazz music has led to this unique fusion, creating pieces that resonate with the spirit of both brands.

The Blue Note Records x WACKO MARIA collaborative collection is more than just a fashion line; it's a celebration of jazz and style. Merging the historical significance of Blue Note Records with the contemporary edge of WACKO MARIA, this collection offers a unique opportunity to wear a piece of jazz history.

With its availability in various locations and an inclusive price range, it is an accessible way for fans to express their love for jazz and fashion. This collection not only honors the legacy of the featured jazz albums but also opens a new chapter in the story of these two distinctive brands.