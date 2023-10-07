Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona Collaboration is bringing some jaw-dropping collections to count on with their tees, shoes, and jerseys. Their collaboration is the talk of the town, gearing to introduce an extended apparel range that's stylish and sporty.

Tailored for football enthusiasts and streetwear lovers, this fusion celebrates the vibrant energy of international football fans, particularly the Culers del Món.

Excitement peaks as the release date draws closer: come October 13, fans can snag their favorites from Nike, Patta, and some select retailers. The exact pricing, though, remains a surprise for now.

Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona Collaboration will be out on October 13

Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona (Image from official website of Patta)

Vincent van de Waal, Patta's Creative Director, derived inspiration from the human body, symbolizing the fiery spirit of Barça loyalists.

The collection showcases graphic track jackets and bottoms, bearing artistic heart and vein designs in the team's colors. Yellow-shaded tees and hoodies exhibit a blend of all three brandings.

Jerseys and caps carry matching motifs, ensuring a cohesive look throughout. The Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona shoes stand out with a mix of blue and red gradients on the upper, imbibing Barcelona's iconic colors.

As the Instagram post states about by official account of Patta,

"At Patta, football is woven into our very fabric, part of our rich history through jerseys that embody the spirit of the game. This collaboration with FC Barcelona and Nike was a natural fit; we only pursue endeavours that align with our core values. Partnering on this collection has been a dream come true, a testament to our enduring passion for the beautiful game."

These colors extend to the shoe's double mini Swooshes and its unique sole. Recognizable badges from Patta and FC Barcelona, along with the Nike TN branding, embellish the shoe, making it a collector's delight.

Features that make this Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona Collaboration stand out

The essence of this collaboration lies in its details. From the upper's fluid gradient of Deep Royal Blue and Noble Red to the Barça club crests on special-edition dubraes, every element screams passion and loyalty.

The lace tips recall the stripes of the Senyera, while the polished design lines retain the classic Air Max Plus look. To top it off, "Culers Del Món" finds its place on the insole, paying tribute to Barcelona's passionate fanbase.

Patta and Nike's Journey

Patta and Nike have a history of creating wonders. They're back, this time partnering with FC Barcelona, Spain's eminent football club. Their past creations, particularly the A+ Air Max 1s, have left indelible marks.

But this time they're adding a spin to the Air Max Plus series, incorporating FC Barcelona's essence.

Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona (Image from official website of Patta)

It's evident, the collaboration has birthed a masterpiece. The classic blue and red of Barcelona effortlessly blend into the Air Max Plus' signature gradient design, adorned with swirling patterns on the upper.

The Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona collaboration is setting new standards in the world of sportswear collaborations. Following the distinct aesthetics of Patta, the sporting legacy of Nike, and the unmatched passion of FC Barcelona, the collection is poised to be a sensation.

On October 13, a fusion of tradition, culture, and contemporary fashion will take center stage. With its eye-catching designs and detailed craftsmanship, this Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona collection is set to captivate both enthusiasts and style aficionados.