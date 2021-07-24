Blueface attacks a fan in wild brawl moments after defeating Kane Trujillo, aka Neumane, in his boxing debut 

Jonathan Michael Porter, better known as Blueface, made his debut in a phenomenal way after defeating Kane Trujillo, aka Neumane, at BKFC 19 on Friday night. While some fans stated that the boxing match was more of a beatdown, nonetheless, the victory was hard-earned.

With TikTok stars, rappers, and internet celebrities taking to boxing so frequently, the entire dynamics of the sport have shifted over the years. Although the professional boxing circuit still has its status, watching semi-trained boxers slug it out in the ring has its own charm.

Coming back to the topic, despite the massive win, things took a strange turn when a spectator decided to get up close and personal with Blueface in the ring. Suffice to say, things didn't end well for him, and Blueface secured a second win for the night.

Blueface secures second win on debut fight night

After defeating Kane Trujillo, the post-match briefing and celebrations were about to begin for Blueface. And just as he had congratulated his opponent for the good fight, an unknown spectator somehow managed to slip past security and get into the ring unnoticed and approached Blueface.

Rather than enjoying his hard-earned victory, the conversation between the two grew into a full-blown fistfight, which led to the rapper dishing out another "beating" inside the ring. While it's still unknown what exactly had transpired, the fan more than likely insulted and called him out while speaking to him.

Following the punch being thrown, all hell broke loose as organizers and others tried to restrain the man and remove him from the premises. Police were immediately called in, and the unknown person was unceremoniously dragged out of the ring below the ropes.

Amid the chaos, Blueface was escorted to safety and watched on as the man was removed from the ring. While the fight in real life was over, the reel world highlights and social media chatter regarding the event that unfolded were about to begin.

Barely after the fight had ended, netizens began sharing their reactions and satirical comments regarding the events that had transpired. Here are a few reactions from them:

Some fans are of the opinion that Blueface beating the fan wasn't really necessary, while others state that that post-boxing fight was better than the actual fight they were watching. Irrespective of opinion, the rapper earned his keep, and fans can expect to see him out in the ring again soon.

