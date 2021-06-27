Who is Kane Trujillo aka Neumane? All you need to know about the TikTok star Blueface is fighting

Kane Trujillo, aka Neumane, and rapper Blueface meet in the ring on July 23rd following the influencer boxing trend. However, the two have been ridiculed as their fight was immediately labeled a "joke."

The recent string of celebrity boxing events have drawn wide criticism. Whether it be Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather, Aaron Carter vs Lamar Odom, or the entire "YouTubers vs TikTokers" boxing event. Many have called out these celebrities for trying to milk the sport for money.

While boxers typically get paid in millions to fight, many have begun to "jump the bandwagon" given the amount of attention these events get. It's an easy payday for many professional boxers like Mayweather.

Who is Neumane?

Kane Trujillo, better known as Neumane, is a popular TikTok comedian who has amassed over two million followers on the platform.

The 21-year-old sparked controversy around early May when he was exposed for allegedly stealing content from other TikTokers without credit or consent. He has since "apologized," claiming he was merely an actor, not a writer.

Despite this, fans have continued to slam him on TikTok, causing him to lose many followers. As a result, he is generally considered one of the most hated TikTokers.

But Neumane has once again been pushed into the spotlight after signing up to fight rapper Blueface in a bare-knuckle fight. The two made an appearance at a press conference that took place on June 26th.

Twitter trolls Neumane and Blueface for getting into the ring

People were shocked by the odd combination of fighters considering Neumane is a widely-hated TikTok comedian and Blueface is a rapper. This became the point of ridicule coupled with the fact that the audience knows neither party is a serious athlete.

Blueface vs Neumane... man 2021 is wild. — yuta (@Mackdaddy_yuta) June 26, 2021

Neumane vs BlueFace is so random 🤣 — Daniel (@mindofdanctc) June 26, 2021

Ain’t no way Blueface is fighting Neumane😭😭😭😭😭 — jerry joyless🤝 (@jerryjoyless_) June 26, 2021

Simce when is Blueface fighting Neumane😐 — ☕️🦖Town (@TrexTown) June 26, 2021

Blueface fighting Neumane?!? Dawg imma pay for this — Joe (@NoBabyMommas) June 26, 2021

They got blueface fighting NEUMANE BRO I CANT BELIEVE THIS😭😭🥱😭 — John𓆉 (Shawn Michaels’ Burner) (@_JOHNQUIXOTE) June 26, 2021

if neumane beats blueface im leaving 60's 💯 — Smoke ♿️ (@smokencuh) June 26, 2021

Neumane weak ass still got a platform and I see him facing off with blueface smh the internet is a joke — ⚡️godspeed ⚡️ (@folksloveAK) June 27, 2021

Why is Blueface boxing Neumane??? — Oops (@BluntOps_) June 27, 2021

Others even went as far as to call out Neumane and Blueface for being the "biggest sellout and clout-chasers in the game."

Me seeing Blueface and Neumane are gonna “fight” knowing they both the biggest sellout, clout-chasers in the game. Y’all really gonna watch that? — Edgar Allen Hoe (@ghoulboolin) June 26, 2021

The fight between Neumane and Blueface is reportedly expected to have low viewership considering fans feel "sick and tired" of celebrities boxing each other for money.

