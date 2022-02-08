Bluey House Airbnb: How to book, price, location, dates and all you need to know

On February 7, Airbnb announced their latest collaboration with BBC and ABC's renowned Australian cartoon show, Bluey. The firm replicated the Heeler house from the famed Australian animated series and listed it on the platform.

One lucky family will win the opportunity to stay on the Brisbane, Australia property for an entire weekend. According to their official press release, the chance to win will be only available to Australian natives.

Australia and New Zealand's country manager, Susan Wheeldon, said:

"We're delighted to add Bluey, Bingo, Chilli and Bandit to our growing community of Airbnb Hosts. And while we have some incredible homes on Airbnb, there will be nothing quite like waking up in the Heeler house and getting to live and breathe in Bluey's magical world for one wondrous weekend."

What would the Bluey X Airbnb house include, and what is the cost to stay?

The Airbnb Heeler house playroom (Image via Airbnb)

As per Airbnb, the home will be available to book from Tuesday, February 15, at 8:00 AM AEDT. Booking a stay at the house would be up for grabs for one lucky family at airbnb.com/bluey.

The two-night stay for two adults and two children will include several amenities, and will take place from Friday, February 18 to Sunday, February 20. As per the firm, the visit will cost AUD 20 or AUD 10 per night. The property is located in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Airbnb disclosed that the property, inspired by the Heeler house from the show, would include a children's "Bluey and Bingo's Bedroom" with two single beds and numerous toys.

Meanwhile, the parents will live in a "Bandit and Chilli" master bedroom. There would also be a "girls' playroom" with numerous toys from the animated cartoon. As per the firm's claim, the backyard would include several games, a barbeque, and a trampoline for kids.

According to the official statement by Airbnb, the weekend would include activities like a tour of the Ludo Studio, where the Heeler family cartoons are animated. Furthermore, the lucky family can bake and decorate the famous cake from the cartoon.

Later on, there will be a puppet show with Bob Bilby from the show.

Alternative 'Online Experience' for fans out of Australia

Airbnb and BBC are further partnered to provide an "Online Experience" for fans who will miss the opportunity of staying at the Heeler House. The firm will organize an online event in Australia, the US and the UK, with ten bookable slots per time-zone.

As per the official press release, the show's composer Jazz D'Arcy and choreographer Cherie Lange will offer an interactive workshop to parents and children in the respective slots.

