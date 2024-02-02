Board games for The Traitors enthusiasts

The reality television series The Traitors has attracted passionate fans with its emphasis on cunning alliances formed through strategic deception. Viewers connect with the show's element of psychological maneuvers to root out facts from falsehoods. Certain social deduction board games allow fans to experience core The Traitors gameplay themes in tabletop form.

These games offer players a chance to immerse themselves in similar dynamics of intrigue and perception. By incorporating restricted knowledge of opponents' secret agendas, these games cultivate an aura of second-guessing and suspicion. Victory hinges on logically piecing together clues while concealing one's own motives.

Best board games for fans of The Traitors

1) One Night Ultimate Werewolf

One Night Ultimate Werewolf is a dynamic offshoot of the traditional Werewolf board game. Designed by Ted Alspach and published by Bézier Games, it distills the essence of The Traitor's intense experience.

Each player receives a unique role with special abilities, culminating in a single round of discussion and voting to uncover the werewolf. This game's rapid rounds (~10 minutes) of deduction and deception closely mirror the intense, time-pressured environment seen in The Traitors.

The game caters to 3–10 players, ensuring that each game is a fresh challenge filled with suspense and swift deductions.

2) Mimic Octopus

Mimic Octopus Board Game (Image via Brain Games Publishing)

Mimic Octopus stands out in the genre of party board games with its focus on conversation and hidden roles. Suitable for 4–8 players, this game is all about having the craziest conversation of your life.

Each round involves multiple topics of conversation, requiring players to be attentive and creative in their communication. The game's charm lies in its blend of absurd small talk and strategic play.

At the start of each round, players are given hidden roles and secret missions, which they must discover and fulfill through detective-like deduction. The board game introduces an element of cooperation and bluffing, where players with the same conversation card must find each other to form a team.

Mainly, the Mimic Octopus role adds excitement, as this player must lie and manipulate to infiltrate a team and steal points.

3) Insider

Merging the classic format of 20 questions with the intrigue of hidden roles, Insider, created by Akihiro Itoh and released by Oink Games, offers a unique twist on social deduction. In this board game, one player knows the secret word and must guide the group towards it without revealing their identity as the 'Insider.'

This game captures the essence of the cunning strategies employed in The Traitors. The gameplay revolves around players asking yes-or-no questions to deduce the secret word within a set time limit, with the Insider subtly influencing the direction of questioning.

Designed for 4–8 players, Insider is a testament to the power of subtle manipulation and deduction, wrapped in a simple yet engaging package.

4) Blood on the Clocktower

In the board game Blood on the Clocktower, players find themselves in Ravenswood Bluff, a fictional town haunted by a malevolent demon. Created by Steven Medway and the Pandemonium Institute, this game elevates the social deduction genre with its intricate narrative and role complexity.

Designed for 5–20 players, Blood on the Clocktower assigns each participant a secret role with abilities that significantly influence the course of the game.

The storyteller, a pivotal figure in this setup, orchestrates the events, introducing unexpected twists and turns. Unique to this game is the concept that eliminated players continue to contribute to the board game's outcome, making every player's involvement crucial until the very end.

5) Mafia de Cuba

Mafia de Cuba is a social deduction game set in 1955 Havana, where players either assume the role of loyal henchmen or daring thieves. The game begins with the Godfather's cigar box, which contains diamonds. Players secretly choose to either steal diamonds or remain faithful to the Godfather.

In Mafia de Cuba, the challenge of identifying thieves among loyal henchmen parallels the trust and betrayal aspects central to The Traitors. Suitable for 6–12 players, the game typically lasts 10–20 minutes. It challenges players to bluff, strategize, and make accusations, much like the dynamics seen in The Traitors.

6) Two Rooms and a Boom

The social deduction board game Two Rooms and a Boom energizes 6 to 30 players through concealed identities and time-pressured dilemmas. Participants separate into two teams, Red and Blue, each assigned a pivotal mixed-identity VIP. Red harbors a covert bomber among its ranks, while Blue hosts an undercover president.

The goal becomes identifying and protecting the Blue President while scheming the Red Bomber into their proximity.

This card-based game enlivens gatherings by segregating players into two rooms after each 5-minute round spent bartering information and alliances. Rounds culminate with select room members swapping opposing groups, incubating infection-style deduction to trace identities.

With secrecy a privilege and loyalty always uncertain, players logic their way through layers of bluffing towards their win condition.

7) Mafia/Werewolf

The popular board game Mafia, also called Werewolf, was created by Dmitry Davidoff in Russia in the 1980s. It was an early social deduction game. Players secretly take on roles as townspeople or werewolves. During each round, the werewolves eliminate one villager, while the townspeople try to detect and vote out the werewolves.

With room for 8–24 players, Mafia tests players' abilities to lie, read people, and solve mysteries. The flexible rules allow for special roles like seers and doctors, adding layers of strategy.

Much like The Traitors, Mafia/Werewolf involves hidden roles and the tension of not knowing who to trust, mirroring the atmosphere of the show's alliances and suspense.

8) Spyfall

Spyfall is a unique party game where players ask each other probing questions to identify the spy among them. Each round, players receive cards showing the same location, except for one player who receives a card that says Spy.

The game's premise of finding a hidden spy among players echoes the core theme of The Traitors, where identifying the traitor is key to survival.

Accusations can be made at any time, and if the spy is uncovered, other players score points. However, the spy can also win by correctly guessing the location. Designed for 3–8 players, Spyfall offers 15-minute gameplay that emphasizes deduction, bluffing, and quick thinking.

For fans who connected with deceit-laden dynamics in series like The Traitors, these board games hit familiar notes. Their emphasis on finding hidden objectives, exploring mysteries, and the art of persuasion mirror elements that define hits like The Traitors.