Bob Dole's children: All about his daughter Robin as former US Presidential candidate dies aged 98 

On Sunday, 5 December 2021, the former Republican Leader of the US Senate, Bob Dole, passed away at the age of 98. Dole was also a US senator from Kansas and the republican presidential nominee who campaigned against Democrat President Bill Clinton. He was also the vice-presidential candidate in the 1976 election.

In February, Robert "Bob" Dole announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage-IV lung cancer. He reportedly began his treatment on February 22. However, it is unknown if this was the cause of his demise.

The news of his death was shared by the foundation run by Bob Dole's wife. The statement released on Twitter read:

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

Elizabeth Dole Foundation @DoleFoundation It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole https://t.co/57NtGfqtmL

US President Joe Biden's statement

President Biden @POTUS Bob Dole was a man to be admired by Americans. He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor. May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time. Bob Dole was a man to be admired by Americans. He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor. May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time.

Biden released a statement on Sunday, where he wrote,

"Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation."

The 46th US president further added,

"I will miss my friend. But I am grateful for the times we shared, and for the friendship Jill and I and our family have built with Liddy and the entire Dole family."

How many children did Bob Dole have?

Bob Dole married his first wife, Phyllis Holden, in 1948. The couple gave birth to their daughter Robin Dole on 15 October 1954. However, Dole and Holden separated in 1972, and Phyllis passed away in April 2008.

After his divorce, Bob Dole met his second wife, Elizabeth Dole (née Hanford), in 1972. The pair married on 6 December 1975. Boba and Elizabeth never had any children.

What is Bob Dole's daughter, Robin Dole, known for?

Robin Dole (Image via Widener University and Medbridge)

Robin Dole is 67 years old and currently serves as the dean of the College of Health and Human Services department at Widener University. She has been associated with this institution for almost 27 years.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy from New York's Ithaca College, which she acquired in 1988. Seven years later, Robin Dole also received an MS in Physical Therapy and a post-professional fellowship in pediatrics in 1995 from the University of Indianapolis.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 2000, she received a Doctor of Education degree in Child and Youth Studies, Exceptional Education, and Special Services from Nova Southeastern University in Florida. Dole also specializes in pediatric physical therapy.

Edited by Siddharth Satish