Bob Dylan UK Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Bob Dylan has announced plans for his first tour in the United Kingdom in over five years.

The 81-year-old folk and rock musician from the U.S. will play nine shows in October 2022. These shows are a part of his 'Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour,' which kicked off in December 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The show will kick start in London with four nights at the London Palladium before moving on to arena shows in Cardiff, Hull, and Nottingham. This will be followed by two nights in Glasgow. The concerts will be held between Wednesday, October 19 and Monday, October 31.

All performances will be phone-free, with audience members required to store their phones in a Yondr bag for the duration of the show.

Tour dates and venues for Bob Dylan's UK tour 2022

Tickets for all UK dates will go on sale at 10 am local time on Friday, July 15. Presale for the Glasgow shows begins on July 14 at 10 am local time. Presale tickets will be up for purchase for all fans through the SEC Armadillo website.

Information regarding presale, ticket pricing and more is available on the TicketMaster website.

Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour UK dates

October 19, 2022 - London Palladium - London

October 20, 2022 - London Palladium - London

October 23, 2022 - London Palladium - London

October 24, 2022 - London Palladium - London

October 26, 2022 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff

October 27, 2022 - Hull Bonus Arena - Hull

October 28, 2022 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham

October 30, 2022 - Glasgow Armadillo - Glasgow

October 31, 2022 - Glasgow Armadillo - Glasgow

The singer-songwriter hasn't performed in the UK since co-headlining London's BST Hyde Park with Neil Young in 2019. Before that, in 2017, he brought his 'Never Ending Tour' to the United Kingdom.

Since the ongoing tour kicked off in December 2021, Bob Dylan has performed 74 stellar concerts across the country to thousands of ecstatic fans who were eager to see him live.

Earlier this month, a new one-off recording of the mercurial musician's hit song 'Blowin' In The Wind' sold at auction for nearly £1.5 million.

The song marks the first new studio recording of the song since the genius songwriter wrote it in 1962 and had it auctioned off by Christie's in London. It was recorded with Dylan's long-time collaborator T. Bone Burnett in March 2021 and featured as part of Christie's Exceptional Sale during Classic Week.

Throughout his 60-year career, Dylan has received numerous honors, including the Nobel Prize in Literature. He also recently performed in the United Kingdom in April and May 2017 as part of his 'Never Ending Tour.'

More about Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan rose to prominence in the early 1960s as a counter-cultural figure with the release of a series of political anthems from New York City's Greenwich Village folk scene.

Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota, was the first songwriter to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. The Swedish academy praised him for "creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

His songs have been recorded over 6,000 times, with covers by artists as diverse as The Byrds, Jimi Hendrix, and Adele finding commercial and critical success.

