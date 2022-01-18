GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Rock Album

As part of the SKPop GRAMMYs roundup of 2022, we take a look at the category of Best Rock Album.

Before the heyday of rock music, an "album" was merely a collection of songs released as a bundle. But over time, acts such as The Beatles, Beach Boys, Pink Floyd, and countless others shaped albums into the conceptual, cohesive art form we know today.

Some of the greatest albums of all time belong to this genre, and most predate the Grammy category itself. This year, the choices are spread thin for the academy. Out of the five Grammy nominees this year, one is a cover album by a late great, and another is a live re-recording.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal opinions.

A brief glance at the nominees for this year's GRAMMY Awards for Best Rock Album

AC/DC - Power Up

Australian arena-rockers AC/DC had to go on a hiatus in 2016 after vocalist Brian Johnson was advised to stop touring because of acute hearing loss. But they reunited with Power Up (2020).

AC/DC have maintained their sound for eons now. And they show no signs of either changing or slowing down as they pulse out eardrum-shattering satanic anthems once again, much to the delight of fans and the puzzlement of critics.

Standout track: Shot In The Dark

Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

The psychedelic soul duo from Austin, Texas released their self-titled debut in 2019 to universal acclaim for their range of sounds. Snare drums, funky bass, heady guitars - it's all there.

The album contains one-take live cuts from the Pumas' debut album under the guidance of legendary music producer Don Was. There were no tapes, no computers; the album was direct-to-disc. And the energy of this paramount pressure is palpable.

Standout track: Know You Better

Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Chris Cornell is one of the foremost pioneers of the 1990s grunge movement. His four-octave range is the stuff of legends. His tragic passing by suicide is a story as haunting as it is prevalent, as Cornell's struggle with depression mirrors that of many other icons.

His estate released a posthumous cover album in 2020, titled No One Sings Like You Anymore. While his vocal range has always been astounding, the manner in which he interprets each song on the record tells a story in itself.

Standout track: Get It While You Can

Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

Fresh Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are going strong 26 years after former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl started the outfit. Their mix of melodic and heavy elements has led to massive success and 12 GRAMMYs.

The artists have been clocking decent-to-great records for their entire run, and Medicine At Midnight is another addition to their oeuvre which will be immensely enjoyable but barely memorable in its upbeat glory.

Standout track: Waiting On A War

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

During the aftermath of The Beatles breaking up, Paul McCartney retired to his farm in Scotland and recorded an album tinged with melancholy and love. That was McCartney (1970).When his second band, Wings, broke up after his arrest for possession, he made the synth-pop oddity of McCartney II.

On the third McCartney album, under similarly isolating circumstances from the COVID-19 lockdown, McCartney has made another jaunty, playful rock record. He has nothing left to prove.

Standout track: Long-tailed Winter Bird

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will take home the Best Rock Album GRAMMY?

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee