Bob's Burgers season 14 episode 5, titled “Bully-ieve It or Not,” will air on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The episode’s title looks like it is a play on the words of the famous “Ripley's believe it or not.” The plot of the next episode is revealed in the synopsis, which hints that Bob is renewing his struggle with Jimmy Pesto, his old foe, and the Belcher kids discover a terrible truth about Zeke's history.

The upcoming episode is written by veteran Jon Schroeder, who has been a producer and writer for the series since it began in 2011. For those unaware, the highly acclaimed animated sitcom follows the adventures of the owner of a hamburger shop and his peculiar family. The show has been running for more than a decade now, and what's more is that it’s been renewed by Fox for season 15, further clarifying its impact and notoriety.

Expand Tweet

Bob's Burgers season 14 episode 5: Everything we know so far

Bob's Burgers season 14 episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 5, “Bully-ieve It or Not,” will air on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, November 5, 2023 6 pm Central Time Sunday, November 5, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, November 5, 2023 9 pm British Summer Time Monday, November 6, 2023 1 am Indian Standard Time Monday, November 6, 2023 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, November 6, 2023 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, November 6, 2023 12 pm Philippines Time Monday, November 6, 2023 9 am

Expand Tweet

Where to watch Bob's Burgers season 14 episode 5

On Sunday at 9 pm ET, Fox will air the fifth episode of season 14 of Bob's Burgers during prime time for fans. If you are unable to catch it, don't panic; the episode will be accessible for viewing on Hulu on Monday. Hulu, the official streaming partner, provides access to all 13 seasons of Bob's Burgers as well as the first four episodes of season 14.

Bob's Burgers season 14 episode 4: A brief recap

The fourth episode of the popular cartoon series' 14th season, "Running Down a Gene," was the show's 234th episode overall. It aired on Sunday, October 29. In the episode, Gene attempts to figure out how to lucid dream in order to retrieve the most flawless music he had ever written while he was asleep. In the meantime, Tina and Louise attempt to capture the insect whose nighttime singing is keeping Linda awake.

The episode was a masterwork of animation, showcasing the talent of those who created it, particularly in the dream sequences. Additionally, Gene receives his fair share of attention without taking over the show. It's evident that despite the show's 12-year run, its allure for wowing fans hasn't diminished.

Expand Tweet

Even though the song Gene performs is brilliant, fans do have a complaint. They hoped for a Halloween-themed episode, given that it's that time of the year when other shows have their special episodes and whatnot.

What to expect from Bob's Burgers season 14 episode 5

Bob's Burgers season 14 episode 5 is titled “Bully-ieve It or Not.” As stated before, the title of the episode appears to be a parody of the well-known "Ripley's Believe It or Not" phrase. The synopsis for the upcoming episode gives away some of the narrative, hinting that Bob is taking up his old enemy Jimmy Pesto again and that the Belcher kids learn a horrible secret about Zeke's past.

Fans can anticipate another entertaining journey full of laughter with our misfit family of the Belchers with Bob's Burgers season 14 episode 5 on Sunday, November 5, 2023, as Bob and Jimmy rekindle their old rivalry and Zeke's backstory is revealed.

Expand Tweet

Come along with the Belcher family as they share new adventures and treasured memories with fans. This beloved and lasting animated comedy centers on Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise as they work at their cozy little burger shop.