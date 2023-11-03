Bodies: Why Iris Maplewood was in the Taxi, explained

Netflix's captivating drama series, Bodies, has certainly become one of this year's most talked-about shows. The narrative is woven around a perplexing mystery – a single man, deceased from a gunshot through the eye, discovered across four distinct timelines in London. This unique scenario takes viewers on a whirlwind investigation spanning from the 1890s Victorian era to the dystopian world of 2053.

The twists and turns, spread across eight episodes, unravel a world where Elias Mannix, a powerful figure in 2053, is found to be manipulating history. A pivotal revelation is Iris Maplewood's accidental killing of Gabriel Defoe, leading to the bizarre discovery of his body in multiple timelines. Maplewood's journey then spirals into a race against time to prevent Mannix's malevolent plans in the Victorian era.

*Spoilers Ahead

Bodies finale explained

With many answered questions, the series finale, Know You Are Loved, leaves fans with an unsettling climax. The 2023 timeline appears altered; instead of finding the familiar corpse, Officer Shahara Hasan is seen in a casual taxi ride, eventually revealing the driver to be Iris Maplewood from 2053!

Iris Maplewood and Elias Mannix (Image via Netflix)

To add to the suspense, the taxi's journey showcases Mannix's haunting mantra on a building facade, leading to a suspenseful end. But, the question many want to be answered is, 'Why was Iris in that taxi?'

What does it mean for Iris Maplewood & Bodies?

In a revealing discussion with Radio Times, series writer Paul Tomalin clarified this. He said:

"The future now is so terrifying for us all that it felt smug to show Maplewood there happy."

Bodies (Image via Netflix)

He hints that this ambiguity might set the stage for another season of Bodies. Tomalin further expressed his interest in exploring Maplewood's story, especially given her open-ended conclusion:

"She's the one that's going to continue it and figure out how to continue it if it were to happen."

Bodies Season 2: An Unexpected Possibility?

The series might just see a second season if its massive popularity has anything to say about it. Originally, the narrative was set to conclude with its eighth episode. However, due to the overwhelming demand, fans are eager to know if a second installment is in the pipeline.

Recently, on October 22, 2023, Tomalin, in an interview with Hello!, shared his vision of the show as a standalone series. He expressed:

“We went to Netflix like 'This is one series, this is a one and done, we wanna close this off'... I hate it when you get this amazing thing. And at the end it's like, 'Duh, duh, duh,' and you're like 'Right so I've got to wait a year and a half.”

Elias Mannix | Bodies (Image via Netflix)

If such a confirmation materializes, fans shouldn’t expect a release anytime before late 2025 given the production timeline of the first season.

The plot trajectory for a second season remains shrouded in mystery since the miniseries has already encompassed everything from its source material. Yet, subtle hints in the show’s climax, such as the "KYAL" acronym and the character Iris Maplewood's knowledge about Hasan, suggest that the time-travel arc might still have some mysteries to unravel in season 2. What remains evident, however, is that Bodies has masterfully crafted a story that keeps its audience on the edge of their seats.