Netflix’s Bodies season 1 story review and plot explained

Netflix's latest limited series, Bodies, is a thought-provoking foray into the somewhat related genres of time travel, murder, and mystery that has grabbed the imagination of viewers worldwide. Spanning four distinct timelines – 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053 – this captivating show offers a mind-bending narrative that has propelled it to the top of Netflix's charts.

To fully understand the plot of Bodies, we must analyze the key events and the characters that bring them about. The unraveling of the show's mysteries across eight gripping episodes, that were released on October 19, 2023, will be covered as well.

Beware: Spoilers ahead!

What is the story and plot of Netflix's Bodies?

Bodies kicks off with an enigmatic premise: a naked body, identical in every gruesome detail, materializes on London's Longharvest Lane in four different periods, bearing the same tragic bullet wound through the left eye, a ghastly forehead gash, and a distinctive tattoo. In conversation with GQ, actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd said:

“But these characters are relatable, despite time period, despite the procedural aspect, despite the mystery, despite the the time traveling. It's a very emotional experience.”

The series introduces four detectives tasked with unraveling the intricate web of mysteries:

- Detective Hillinghead (Kyle Soller) operates in the 1890s.

- Detective Whiteman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) takes on the investigation during the dark days of London in 1941.

- Detective Hasan (Amaka Okafor) tackles the case in the present day while grappling with societal microaggressions.

- Detective Maplewood (Shira Haas) operates in the dystopian future of 2053, having sacrificed her spinal disability for loyalty to the government.

What are critic reviews saying about Bodies?

The critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Critics have praised the series for its intricate storytelling, powerful character development, and the masterful interweaving of timelines. Forbes, however, said:

"To even a fairly casual viewer, some of the choices toward the end will be perplexing enough to question the care given to the script."

The miniseries' exploration of themes, such as the desire for acceptance, the consequences of manipulation, and the illusion of choice, has garnered acclaim. It was reviewed by The Guardian as:

"Identities shift and slide. There is a lot going on here, but when it starts to gel, it becomes a thrilling package deal. You get a smörgåsbord of genres."

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Bodies?

The burning question on viewers' minds is whether the series will return for a second season. While there's no official word on a follow-up, the series creator, Paul Tomalin, acknowledges the importance of providing closure to the audience.

As fans eagerly await news of a potential season two, writer Tomalin told Radio Times:

"As a writer these days, it’s rare you get to do endings, because so often people are about the returnable factor. We’re not morons. There is an ellipsis. There is a cute dot dot dot at the end, just in case. And we do have an idea.”

Final thoughts

Bodies is an enthralling limited series that adeptly combines crime, time travel, and a captivating murder mystery. With a talented ensemble cast and a multifaceted plot, it's no wonder that the show has quickly climbed Netflix's charts. While the future of Bodies remains uncertain, its gripping story and intricate complexities ensure that it remains a standout entry in the realm of time-bending narratives.

The show offers an amazing viewing experience for those seeking an intellectual and thrilling exploration of time, crime, and the human psyche.