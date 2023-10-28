5 interesting facts about Netflix’s upcoming miniseries All The Light We Cannot See 

In terms of interesting new shows, November 2023 has an exciting lineup, which includes the much-talked-about All The Light We Cannot See. Set during WWI, the Netflix miniseries focuses on a French girl, Marie-Laure LeBlanc, who is in possession of a legendary diamond that could bring destruction in the wrong hands. She finds an unlikely ally in German recruit, Werner Pfennig, who helps her keep the diamond away from the grasp of Nazi soldiers.

From the trailer, it seems like the series will offer everything that the audience would enjoy in a drama - a solid narrative that intertwines loss, tragedy, and hope, unwavering but relatable characters, intimidating villains, shocking twists, and more.

In addition to the intriguing premise, the series boasts a stellar star cast with plenty of experienced names that add to the hype. All The Light We Cannot See will premiere on the streaming platform on November 2, 2023.

5 reasons why All The Light We Cannot See is making headlines before its release

1) The book, All the Light We Cannot See won the Pulitzer Prize

The miniseries has been adapted from the book, All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. Book adaptations usually tend to generate interest as bookworms like to see the words of their favorite works come alive on screen. At the same time, the expectations are also high, which means that creators have to ensure that the visual storytelling does justice to the author's work.

This series in particular has been on the radar for many because Doerr's book was very well received and sold over 15 million copies. Not only that, the book was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction as well as the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

2) Shawn Levy in the director's chair

Shawn Levy is well-known as the director of the Night at the Museum film series and the primary producer of the popular series Stranger Things. Given that Levy has plenty of experience with out-of-the-box narratives, fans of the All The Light We Cannot See book can rest assured that the director will be able to do justice to the beloved story.

It's also noteworthy that Levy founded 21 Laps Entertainment, the production company behind All The Light We Cannot See.

3) Aria Mia Loberti to take centre stage

Viewers who have seen the trailer of All The Light We Cannot See may not be able to recognize the lead actor, and that is understandable, given it is Aria Mia Loberti's breakthrough role. The creators of the show launched a global search to find the actor to play Marie-Laure LeBlanc and they wanted a blind or low-vision actor to stay true to the character in the book.

Loberti beat thousands of applicants to land the role of the central character. The actor is legally blind and suffers from a severe form of achromatopsia, a genetic condition. From the trailer, it seems she was indeed the right choice as Loberti's portrayal of the steadfast and hopeful Marie looks quite on point.

4) Experienced actors in the mix

One of the reasons why viewers are excited to watch All The Light We Cannot See is because it boasts an eclectic cast with plenty of experienced names in the mix.

Mark Ruffalo, renowned as Hulk from MCU, dons the role of Daniel LeBlanc, Marie-Laure's father. The talented actor has appeared in many popular films including Zodiac (2007), 13 Going on 30 (2004), Spotlight (2015), and more.

Another familiar face is Hugh Laurie, who first made a mark for his excellent comedic timing in A Bit of Fry & Laurie. He then gained worldwide popularity for his portrayal of Dr. Gregory House on the hit medical show House. Laurie will play Etienne LeBlanc in All The Light We Cannot See. He is Marie-Laure's great-uncle who suffers from PTSD.

5) Music by award-winning composer

James Newton Howard has written the score for All The Light We Cannot See. Howard has been part of several big projects in the past including Pretty Woman (1990), Peter Pan (2003), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), and more. He also worked with Hans Zimmer on The Dark Knight (2008).

Throughout his career, the talented composer has received multiple nominations and awards. Given how music will play a big part in All The Light We Cannot See, it is fitting that the show creators chose to leave it in the hands of an experienced professional who knows what he is doing.

Readers have high expectations from the upcoming series and from the trailers, it seems like the creators are more than ready to deliver a quality show that will keep viewers invested and entertained from the beginning to the end.