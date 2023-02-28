Bon Iver, the American indie band, has announced a new US leg of their ongoing 2023 world tour, scheduled to take place from August 2, 2023 to August 27, 2023. The band made the announcement on February 27, 2023 via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale tickets will be available from March 1, 2023 at 10:00 am local time on the band's official website, https://boniver.org. The presale can be accessed via the code SALEM.

General tickets will be available from March 3, 2023 and are priced at $267 plus processing fees. Tickets can be accessed via www.ticketmaster.com.

Bon Iver to return home with the new tour dates

The new tour dates will be a home-coming for the band, who are set to tour across Australia and Europe, with shows scheduled in cities such as Brisbane and Zurich, in the months preceding the US shows.

The full list of US dates and venues is listed below:

August 2, 2023 - Duluth, Minnesota at Bayfront Festival Park

August 4, 2023 - St. Charles, Iowa at Hinterland Music Festival

August 5, 2023 - Madison, Wisconsin at Breese Stevens Field

August 8, 2023 - Bonner, Montana at Kettlehouse Amphitheater

August 9, 2023 - Ogden, Utah at Ogden Amphitheater

August 11, 2023 - Boise, Idaho at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanic Garden

August 12, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at Day iat Day Out

August 12, 2023 - Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 13, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at Day at Day Out

August 25, 2023 - Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts at Beach Road Weekend

August 26, 2023 - Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts at Beach Road Weekend

August 27, 2023 - Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts at Beach Road Weekend

Tracing Bon Iver's music career

Bon Iver began as a solo project by Justin Vernon, the band's founder and lead vocalist, after the disbandment of his band DeYarmond Edison in 2006. In the months following the disbandment, the singer-songwriter moved to Wisconsin after a break-up and stayed in his father's cabin during the winter in order to recover from his mononucleosis hepatisis, also known as glanular fever.

During this time at the cabin, the singer watched the 1990s sitcom Northern Exposure, wherein an episode depicts the denizens of an Alaskan village wishing each other bon hiver, a great winter. This formed the inspiration behind the project's name.

In an interview with Exclaim.ca's Chris Whibbs, Vernon had the following to say about the project's first single, Flume, and his hiatus to Wisconsin:

"That track was actually recorded in North Carolina, like three days before, and that was the song that made me leave. I went straight up north to sort of hunker down for a few months"

After an initial positive reception by his close circle of friends, Vernon released the first album of the project, For Emma, Forever Ago, in 2007. In its initial release, the album gained favorable reviews from critics, leading to a wider re-release in 2008, peaking at number 64 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Following the success of the first album, the project was turned into a full-fledged band with the addition of S. Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Andrew Fitzpatrick and Mike Lewis as part of the regular line-up.

Bon Iver released their epynomously titled second album, Bon Iver, in 2011 to critical acclaim, winning the award for Best New Artist as well as Best Alternative New Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

