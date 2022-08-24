Bon Iver Australia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates and more

American indie-folk band Bon Iver has announced a set of Australian tour dates scheduled for 2023. The tour will commence in Sydney on February 17 and wrap up on March 10 at Adelaide's WOMADelaide festival. Bon Iver has also been announced as part of the lineup for Hobart's MONA FOMA and Perth festivals. Check out all the tour dates below.

Early bird tickets for the WOMADelaide festival will be available starting August 26 from the festival’s official website. MONA FOMA festival tickets will be available from August 25 on the festival’s official website. Ticket details for the Perth festival are yet to be announced. However, it was noted by the band that they would be available via the band’s official website.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane shows will be available from Bon Iver’s official website, starting August 27.

Bon Iver 2023 Australian tour dates

February 17 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

February 21 – Hobart, Mona Foma

February 28 – Perth, Perth Festival

March 2 – Brisbane, Riverstage

March 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

March 10 – Adelaide, WOMADelaide

The band was formerly scheduled to tour Australia in June 2020. However, the tour was postponed by nine months due to COVID-19. The tour was then announced for March 2021 with Gordi and Stella Donnelly as support acts. However, it was canceled in November 2020 with the band noting they would perform their shows when it was safe.

More about Bon Iver

Bon Iver is an American indie folk band founded in 2006 by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon. The band released their debut album in 2007 titled For Emma, Forever Ago. In 2012, the band won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album for their eponymous album Bon Iver. They released their third album 22, A Million, in 2016, which received critical acclaim. Their latest album, I, I, was released in 2019. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Earlier this year, Justin Vernon collaborated with Ethan Gruska, Rob Moose, Matt Chamberlain, and Blake Mills for a single titled So Unimportant.

Vernon, in a statement, said,

“My dear friend and great drummer, JT Bates, showed me the music of Ethan Gruska a number of years ago. It’s not often that something IMMEDIATELY grasps you where you stand like his music did. It only happens a few times in one’s life. Ethan’s musicality and touch has magic in it.”

Further adding to the statement, he noted:

“We have not yet met in person, but have exchanged the longest, flirtiest texts in history. I hope to be near the mine of his mind for as long as possible. This song is just the first thing I threw at the wall. He scraped it off that wall, and turned it into a song I'll appreciate forever.”

Earlier this month, Bon Iver collaborated with The National to release their new song, Weird Goodbyes. It features contributions from the London Contemporary Orchestra, orchestrated by the National’s Bryce Dessner.

The National’s singer Matt Berninger noted that Weird Goodbyes is “about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts.”

