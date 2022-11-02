Hinterland Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

The Iowa-based Hinterland Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The festival will take place from August 4 through 6 in 2023 at the St. Charles' Saints Amphitheater, 3357 Saint Charles Rd. Hinterland Music Festival’s 2023 iteration will feature headliners Justin Vernon's folk band Bon Iver, country musician Zach Bryan, and artist Maggie Rogers, who also performed at the festival in 2019. Check out the full lineup of the festival below.

The festival originally began as a two-day affair and was extended to cover three days in 2019. The 2020-iteration of the festival was canceled due to Covid-19. Last year, the festival had a four-day run to accommodate American musician Billy Strings.

Sam Summers, the owner of the Hinterland festival, said this year's lineup is back to three days. He also revealed that he had previously tried to get Bon Iver to Hinterland, but the scheduling never worked out. However, this year Bon Iver was the first artist he started trying to book and was successful.

In a statement, Summers said:

"That's the one I'm looking forward to the most."

Hinterland Festival 2023 tickets

Hinterland @hinterlandiowa

Head over to HELLO from 2023.Head over to hinterlandiowa.com for all that good presale info. HELLO from 2023.Head over to hinterlandiowa.com for all that good presale info. https://t.co/KRp0f038xs

Tickets for the Hinterland festival will be available from November 4 at 10 am CDT. The waiting room for the tickets opens at 9 am CDT. Tickets to the three-day festival begin at $250, while camping passes start at $550, according to organizers.

The presale for the festival will begin on November 3 at 10 am CDT, with the waiting room opening at 9 am CDT. Those interested in pre-sale tickets can sign up through hinterlandiowa.com/presale.

Hinterland @hinterlandiowa Secure your spot. Payment plans are available for all pass types for $25 down. Explore all your options at hinterlandiowa.com/passes before tickets go on sale. Secure your spot. Payment plans are available for all pass types for $25 down. Explore all your options at hinterlandiowa.com/passes before tickets go on sale. https://t.co/hji1Eu5rQI

Payment plans for attendees are available for all admission types via the festival’s website. Interested fans can make a deposit of $25 for their entire order. The website noted that the cart total will be divided into equal monthly payments leading to the date of the festival.

Hinterland Music Festival dates and lineup

Hinterland @hinterlandiowa Bon Iver in Madison County. It's going to be a beautiful time. Bon Iver in Madison County. It's going to be a beautiful time. https://t.co/hugwtHkvaP

Friday, August 4

Bon Iver

Sylvan Esso

Houndmouth

The Regrettes

Skegss

Saturday, August 5

Zach Bryan

Orville Peck

Angel Olsen

Noah Kahan

The Teskey Brothers

Joy Oladokun

Wilderado

Patrick Droney

Riley Downing

Pony Bradshaw

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Sunday, August 6

Maggie Rogers

Wallows

Faye Webster

Del Water Gap

Tomberlin

Spill Tab

Yot Club

More about the headliners

Among the headliners is American indie folk band Bon Iver, fronted by Justin Vernon. The artist is a two-time Grammy award winner and has collaborated with Taylor Swift for the song Exile.

The band’s latest album I,I, was released in 2019. It was nominated at the 2020 Grammy Awards for Album of the Year. Earlier in 2012, the band won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album for their album Bon Iver.

The band has separately announced tour dates scheduled for 2023. The tour will kick off in Sydney on February 17 and wrap up on March 10 at Adelaide's WOMADelaide festival.

The festival will also feature Zach Bryan, who started uploading his music to YouTube in 2017. His song Heading South subsequently went viral. He released his debut album DeAnn in 2019, which was dedicated to his mother, followed by a second album in 2020 titled Elisabeth.

In 2022, Bryan released his major label debut, American Heartbreak, which was a triple album. It debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200. Last month, he released a new single titled Starved.

Also among the headliners is Margaret Rogers, aka Maggie Rogers, who was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2019. She recently graduated from Harvard Divinity School.

Poll : 0 votes