Bonchon launches new bulgogi-centered dishes: Price, availability, and more details explored

Bonchon, the Korean restaurant chain famous for its signature double-fried chicken, has expanded its menu with the addition of bulgogi-centered dishes. Bulgogi has been a part of their menu since the beginning and is now a highlight of their latest offerings.

Ad

The "Bulgogi Takeover" became available at participating Bonchon locations across the United States on March 26, 2025. The new menu items feature Korea’s beloved marinated beef dish, bulgogi, paired with classic favorites, blending authentic flavors with popular offerings.

All about Bonchon's new Bulgogi-centered dishes

Ad

The introduction of the Bulgogi Takeover will offer customers an extensive taste of Korean flavors beyond their renowned fried chicken. Jae Park, the Research and Development Chef at Bonchon, stated in a press release on March 25, 2025:

“Bulgogi has been on Bonchon’s menu since day one and our guests have loved pairing Bulgogi with other Korean favorites. We’re always excited to deliver new ways for our guests to enjoy our fresh, modern take on this classic Korean comfort food.”

Ad

Here is a detailed breakdown of the latest menu addition that combines bulgogi with popular staples, priced at $13.99 each.

Cheesy Bulgogi Rice

This dish features marinated bulgogi beef stir-fried with mushrooms, onions, and scallions, served atop a mound of steamed white rice. The rice is then generously topped with melted mozzarella cheese, adding a creamy richness to the beef and vegetables.

Bulgogi Tteokbokki

This dish is a fusion of traditional Korean street food and the restaurant's signature flavors, featuring chewy rice cakes and fish cakes stir-fried with tender bulgogi beef, all tossed in a spicy gochujang-based sauce. The bulgogi adds a delightful sweet and savory taste to the spicy, chewy tteokbokki.

Ad

Udon Noodle Soup with Bulgogi

Udon Noodle Soup is a warm, hearty dish featuring fresh mushrooms, topped with chopped scallions and tossed in a savory soy-based sauce. The marinated bulgogi beef, along with chewy noodles and crisp vegetables, creates a flavorful meal.

Availability of the menu launch

Ad

Customers can order these menu items for dine-in, takeout, or delivery via Bonchon’s official website and delivery service partners. Although these menu items are available for a limited time, diners are advised to consult with their nearest locations to check availability.

About the brand

Founded in Busan, South Korea, in 2002, Bonchon means "my hometown" in Korean, reflecting the brand’s mission of sharing the comforting and bold flavors of Korean cuisine with a global audience. Since its first U.S. venture in Fort Lee, New Jersey, in 2006, the fast-food chain has opened in multiple locations throughout the country.

Ad

The brand operates over 400 sites worldwide, in addition to its 120 American locations. Its restaurants are found in countries such as South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Australia, and the Middle East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback