Boo, Bitch: What actually happened on the night of the unfortunate accident?

Boo, Bitch is an eight-episode Netflix comedy miniseries that landed on July 8, 2022. The miniseries features the fan-favorite To All the Boys and Moonshot star Lana Condor and the critically acclaimed Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark star Zoe Colletti.

Erin Ehrlich, Tim Schauer, Lauren Iungerich and Kuba Soltysiak have acted as the creators of the Netflix miniseries. Coupled with that, the four joined hands with Jewel Chanel, Vivian Huang, Stefanie Leder and Sonia Kharkar in the writing department as well.

As stated by the official Netflix synopsis for the latest comedy miniseries:

"Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost."

The highly entertaining and feel-good miniseries has already begun to create a lot of buzz among viewers for its refreshing storyline and marvelous performance from the lead actors, especially Lana Condor.

Without further delay, let's jump right in and find out some of the biggest highlights of Netflix's Boo, Bitch.

Some significant takeaways from Netflix's Boo, Bitch

What happens between Erika and Gia?

A still from Boo, Bitch (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The latter part of the Netflix miniseries Boo, Bitch sees the beautiful friendship between Erika and Gia dissipating soon after the former gets her new-found popularity. It has most definitely created a rift between the two best friends.

Especially from Episode 6, the two were constantly seen fighting and arguing with great intensity. Since becoming popular at Parkway High School, Erika has started spending most of her time at her new frenemy Riley’s place, talking about popularity and fashion.

She is also seen controlling and manipulating her boyfriend Jake C and making other students do all kinds of ridiculous things. Later on, Gia is seen confronting Erika about her demeanor and how it is affecting their friendship. She also expressed how much she misses their time together.

However, Erika is still in her popularity trance and it clearly leaves Gia disheartened.

What is the big revelation regarding the night of the awful accident?

A still from Boo, Bitch (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Later on, Erika is seen ruining prom for Gia, whose wish was to go to prom with her boyfriend Gavin. Gia gets really annoyed with Erika's latest behavior and confronts her. Erika tells her about the loophole, but Gia believes that she will later regret all her choices.

A particular scene in Episode 6 sees Gia threatening Erika to move her dead body and put it in the middle of the road. Thereafter, Erika and Gia both rushed to the accident spot to battle over Erika's corpse. They are seen engaging in a wrestling in mud.

A still from Boo, Bitch (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

At one point, the best friends are seen pulling back the corpse and it is revealed that the dead body belongs to Gia and not Erika. On the day of the accident, Gia's ghost changed her shoes with Erika's to make it look like the latter's corpse. This is the biggest plot twist within the Netflix miniseries.

Don't forget to catch the intriguing comedy miniseries Boo, Bitch, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

