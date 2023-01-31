Bozrah Chicken egg farm fire: Investigation underway as 100,000 chickens reportedly die

Over 100,000 chickens succumbed to their deaths in a fire at Bozrah Chicken Egg Farm in Connecticut on Saturday, January 28. The Connecticut farm is a Hillandale Farms property and is one of the biggest egg producers in the country.

As per reports from the Associated Press, dozens of firefighters responded to the fire incident and contained it to just one of the farm’s buildings. The firefighters who responded to the fire were from 21 different departments and were on the scene for nearly eight hours. Though a rough estimate of over 100,000 hens died in the fire, no employees or workers were injured in the incident. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, and reports are awaited for the same.

over 100,000 egg-laying hens die in a fire at Bozrah Chicken Egg Farm (Image via Hillandale Farms)

Following the incident, Hillandale Farms posted a statement on its website from the farm’s executive leadership team, quoting:

“Our team continues to work closely with the local fire departments and state officials to thoroughly investigate the fire that occurred on Saturday, January 28. We can confirm that one chicken house was lost and that no other buildings were compromised. We are deeply grateful that no employees were hurt in the fire.”

Briefing the public about the incident, the statement further reads:

“Although it remains under investigation, we are working with local and state authorities to determine the cause. We appreciate the tremendous response from local fire departments for their swift action and for the continued support from across our industry.”

Bozrah Chicken egg farm fire will not affect already high egg prices in the United States

Bozrah Chicken Egg Farm Fire will have minimal to no impact on egg prices (Image via Hillandale Farms)

While part of Hillandale Farms' Bozrah Chicken egg farm was on fire, residents and passersby could see the smoke from miles away. Firefighters said that they received the call by 1 pm, and upon reaching the incident location, they found the building completely engulfed in fire.

Officials say nearly 100 firefighters from more than 16 different area departments worked to put out the fire, but the massive blaze still managed to destroy a 50' x 600' chicken coop, killing approximately 100,000 egg-laying hens.

As per Hillandale Farms' website, it is one of the top five egg producers in the country and raises over 20 million chickens for eggs. Though the loss of over 100,000 chickens in the Bozrah Chicken Egg Farm Fire may seem like a problem, the state’s agriculture agency has reported that the fire will not impact the already rising egg prices in the country.

Hillandale Farms' is one of the top five egg producers in the United States (Image via Stephen Simpson/Getty Images)

As people fear the impact of the Bozrah Chicken egg farm fire on egg prices, a spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture cleared the doubts of the masses, stating:

“There are more than 372 million egg-laying hens in the United States. The anticipated potential impact on egg prices due to this incident is minimal to none currently.”

U.S. residents have been facing a massive hike in egg prices over the last few years. While worldwide inflation has been an active factor behind the hike, a massive outbreak of avian-flu that occurred last year has also made things worse by increasing the price of the breakfast staple by nearly 138%.

