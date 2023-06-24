Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon - Release date, trailer, and more details

Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon, a concert special, will premiere on July 1, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET. Filmed in 2022 at the Ross House in Los Angeles, the show will be available on HBO and Max for streaming. Experience Brandi Carlile's exceptional performance as she showcases her musical prowess and pays homage to the vibrant music scene of Laurel Canyon.

Here's the official synopsis of Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon:

"Directed by Sam Wrench (Max Original “Lizzo: Live in Concert”) and originally broadcast live from Los Angeles’ historic Laurel Canyon neighborhood, this groundbreaking performance from nine-time GRAMMY®-winning artist Brandi Carlile features lushly reimagined songs from her acclaimed album, In These Silent Days.

The synopsis continues:

"Alongside her band, Carlile brings her signature flair to a showcase of her unparalleled vocal talents, featuring an original take on David Bowie’s Space Oddity in an homage to the vibrant music scene born in the Hollywood Hills. A once-in-a-lifetime event, Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze features nods to the artists who shaped the singer-songwriter’s voice, while solidifying her place among the best performers of all time."

Brandi Carlile is a celebrated singer-songwriter known for her soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. With multiple Grammy Awards to her name, Carlile has gained critical acclaim for her albums, including "By the Way, I Forgive You" and "In These Silent Days." Her music resonates with audiences, showcasing her exceptional talent and emotional depth.

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon trailer

In the trailer for Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon, viewers are transported to the magical world of Brandi Carlile's live performance.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Laurel Canyon, the trailer features captivating shots of the picturesque surroundings and the iconic venue. As the trailer unfolds, Brandi Carlile takes center stage, exuding an irresistible magnetism and showcasing her exceptional talent. Accompanied by her band, she delivers powerful renditions of songs from her acclaimed album, "In These Silent Days."

The trailer also captures the electrifying atmosphere of the concert, with glimpses of the audience's heartfelt reactions and their profound connection to the music. These carefully curated scenes offer a tantalizing preview of the extraordinary experience that awaits those who embark on the full performance.

Everything to know about Brandi Carlile and crew

Brandi Carlile is a renowned artist known for her emotionally charged and resonant songs that have captivated audiences worldwide.

One of her most famous tracks is "The Story," a beautifully introspective ballad that showcases Carlile's ability to convey profound emotions through her heartfelt lyrics and soulful voice. Another standout song is "The Joke," an empowering anthem that inspires listeners to embrace their true selves and overcome obstacles.

Carlile's rendition of "Hallelujah" is also widely revered, highlighting her exceptional vocal range and the depth of her emotional expression. Additionally, songs like "That Wasn't Me" and "Turpentine" further demonstrate Carlile's introspective songwriting and her ability to forge a deep connection with her listeners.

Director Sam Wrench played a crucial role in creating Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon. With his expertise, he captured the essence of Carlile's live performance at Laurel Canyon, ensuring a captivating experience for viewers. Wrench's attention to detail and collaboration with Carlile resulted in a visually stunning concert special.

Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon premieres on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

