"Brandon is so manipulative": Fans react to 'The Bachelorette' star’s letter to Michelle Young

The Bachelorette Season 18 ended with Michelle Young choosing her fiancé. Prior to that, fans were worried that Brandon's final move might change her mind.

After spending a wonderful date with Nayte, Young found a letter on her door. It was from Brandon J who expressed his love for her once again in a poetic manner. However, his last minute move didn’t go down well with The Bachelorette fans.

They called him “suffocating” and “manipulative” for pulling this trick just after Young’s date with Nayte. The pair had a nice conversation where the fifth-grade teacher was quite confident about her feelings for Nayte and vice-versa.

Fans felt that Brandon’s letter would manipulate Young’s decision. Here’s how they reacted:

Buea Pikin🇺🇲🇨🇲 ✊🏼👑 @buea_pikin Brandon is a bigger red flag in my opinion. Manipulative and seems to say all the ryt things on repeat. Nah #TheBachelorette Brandon is a bigger red flag in my opinion. Manipulative and seems to say all the ryt things on repeat. Nah #TheBachelorette

Salazar Hendrix🏁👑⁶𓅓 @Ovopharoah Brandon it’s a lil to much dip on ya chip my boy #TheBachelorette Brandon it’s a lil to much dip on ya chip my boy #TheBachelorette

Kyky @kykybentley Brandon is a little toooo much for me #TheBachelorette Brandon is a little toooo much for me #TheBachelorette

liza @hawtliza can Brandon just stop, is it everyday ??? #TheBachelorette can Brandon just stop, is it everyday ??? #TheBachelorette

cara ♊️ @ludicrouscara this is just too MUCH brandon i’m sorry it’s just too much #TheBachelorette this is just too MUCH brandon i’m sorry it’s just too much #TheBachelorette

Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 🚀 @mike_h1990 That note by Brandon was a little cheesy to me. Dude she already knows 1000X over how much you love her. Relax.. #TheBachelorette That note by Brandon was a little cheesy to me. Dude she already knows 1000X over how much you love her. Relax.. #TheBachelorette

Brandon did a similar thing earlier on 'The Bachelorette'

This is not the first time Brandon has tried to impress Young before a rose ceremony. Previously, it happened when Young had to choose between him, Nayte and Joe.

Brandon pulled Young aside for a conversation and attempted to influence her decision.

This move of his definitely wooed Young, and he tried to influence her once again by sending a love letter to her right after her romantic date with Nayte.

Nayte didn’t impress Michell Young’s parents

The finale of The Bachelorette Season 18 started with the two suitors meeting Young’s parents. While Brandon won the family’s hearts, Nayte failed to impress them.

According to Young’s parents, Brandon is the right fit for their family who has met him in one of the previous episodes as well.

In the finale episode, he told Young’s mother LaVonne that he wanted to marry Young. To this, she replied:

“When he told LaVonne that he wanted to marry Young, she replied, 'I want that for you too. I know there’s still someone else here too. But, um, yeah. I would be so happy if you’re here in the end.'”

Nayte left a negative impression on Young’s parents who felt that he was not ready for an engagement. However, he expressed his emotions and opened up to Young on their last date.

The Bachelorette Season 18 ultimately went to Nayte as Young chose him over Brandon.

