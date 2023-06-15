Break Point season 2 on Netflix: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Break Point Season 2, a highly anticipated Netflix series, is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 3:01 am ET. This captivating season intimately portrays the relentless pursuit of excellence by men's and women's professional tennis players in the prestigious Grand Slam tournaments.

Throughout the series, viewers are treated to riveting adventures with tennis greats like Courtney Nguyen, Maria Sharapova, and Andy Roddick, as well as the likes of Félix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini, and Taylor Fritz, and getting a front-row seat to their tireless efforts on and off the court.

Break Point ensures an immersive viewing experience

Across a year-long adventure spanning the ATP and WTA tours, Break Point provides an up-close and personal exploration of the tennis circuit's top players, leaving one spellbound. Here is the official synopsis of Break Point season 2:

"Travel alongside some of the world's most talented tennis players as they swing for greatness and Grand Slams through an action-packed season."

Produced by Box to Box Films, renowned for their work on the Formula One documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point features an exceptional team behind the scenes.

Executive producers James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin bring their expertise, while director Martin Webb and Showrunner Kari Lia ensure a captivating and immersive viewing experience. With this talented group at the helm, this docuseries promises to deliver a high-quality production that will engage and enthrall audiences.

The docuseries takes viewers on a journey across the world with tennis stars

Break Point is a thrilling sports documentary series that takes viewers on a captivating journey into the world of professional tennis. Focused on the most talented players, this action-packed show reveals their relentless pursuit of greatness and prestigious Grand Slam titles.

From iconic tournaments like Wimbledon to the challenges of Roland Garros and the energy of the US Open, this show provides a global adventure across different continents.

The series goes beyond the thrilling matches, delving into the personal stories of these athletes, showcasing their struggles, triumphs, and sacrifices on their path to success. It's a captivating exploration of the human spirit, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams in the world of professional tennis.

What to expect from Netflix's Break Point season 2?

Break Point's highly anticipated second season is back with five gripping episodes that take viewers on an extraordinary journey through the prestigious tennis tournaments. From the iconic Wimbledon and Eastbourne International to the esteemed Queen's Club and thrilling U.S. Open, this season showcases the remarkable talent of players in their pursuit of glory.

With a focus on the WTA Finals and ATP Finals, fans will witness the intense battles between top contenders, including Félix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, and Ajla Tomljanovic. The viewers can hence brace themselves for an immersive experience that captures the essence of competitive tennis at its finest.

Prepare to be captivated as this tennis documentary invites one to witness the highs and lows, the dedication and sacrifice, and the unwavering determination of these extraordinary athletes as they strive for greatness in the world of tennis.

