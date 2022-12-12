Breathing Happy cast list: Shane Brady, Sarah Bolger, and others to star in Fandor's drama film 

Addiction drama movie Breathing Happy is set to stream exclusively on Fandor from 13 December 2022.

Breathing Happy narrates the story of Dylan Bradley, a recovering addict. Dylan has been sober for a year and is preparing to celebrate alone when his past demons begin to haunt him. He is left with a decision to make, whether to return to his past self of addiction or rebirth.

According to IMDb, the movie's description reads:

"In this mind-bending drama, a recovering drug addict can achieve one year of sobriety alone on Christmas day, but his demons tempt him to relapse."

Along with playing the lead, Shane Brady also wrote and directed the film. Breathing Happy also stars Sarah Bolger, Katelyn Nacon, and many more in key supporting roles.

Breathing Happy cast revealed

Shane Brady as Dylan Bradley

Shane Brady plays a recovering addict called Dylan Bradley in Breathing Happy. Bradley has been sober for a year and decides to celebrate Christmas alone. But things go south when the past comes to haunt him and he is forced to make a decision.

American actor Brady previously played the roles of magicians in a number of shows and movies like Disney's Kickin' it, The Endless, and Dr. Sleep. He is also an avid hockey player and guitarist.

Sarah Bolger as The Mystery Door

Sarah Bolger never really reveals her face in Breathing Happy since she plays the role of a mystery door that Dylan encounters during the course of the film. And yes, this door can talk and continuously speaks to Dylan.

Irish actress Sarah Bolger previously appeared in In America, Stormbreaker, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. She has also won awards for her role as Lady Mary Tudor in the TV series The Tudors and guest starred as Princess Aurora in Once Upon a Time.

Katelyn Nacon as Tristan

Katelyn Nacon plays Tristan in Breathing Happy. Her character appears to be close to Dylan, but no other details about her have been revealed.

Katelyn is the daughter of Mark and Natalie Nacon and is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Enid, a quiet and mysterious teenager, on the AMC hit series, The Walking Dead. She also appeared in the go90 web series Tagged.

Nacon released her first EP Love in May 2015.

Apart from Shane Brady, Sarah Bolger, and Katelyn Nacon, this Christmas special flick will feature a number of other actors in key roles, including:

Jim O'Heir as 911 Operator Jim

Justin Benson as Lotus

Aaron Moorhead as The Golden Door

John D'Aquino as Dylan's father

Owen Atlas as young Dylan

June Carryl as Dylan's mother

The film debuted at the 2022 Chattanooga Film Festival and bagged several honors at the Popcorn Film Festival, including the New Nightmare Award and the award for Best Feature for a First-Time Filmmaker.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Brady said:

“Get ready to feel all the feels! It took a family of superstars punching above their weight class to make this movie happen and look like a million-dollar feature on a shoestring budget.”

Breathing Happy marks his directorial debut and is produced by Rustic Films. The film was also executive produced by Brady, Jamie Parslow, and Emily Zercher.

Don't forget to watch the film on Fandor on December 13.

