Breeders season 4 episode 5 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Breeders season 4 episode 5 is slated to premiere on August 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT, exclusively on FX. The hit show follows the lives of Paul and Ally, a married couple who struggle to strike a balance between their full-time jobs and the numerous difficulties they face as they try and parent their children, Luke and Ava.

The official synopsis of season 4, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Breeders xexplores the paradox experienced by nearly all parents, the willingness to die for one's children coupled with the near-constant desire to kill them. Paul is a caring father who discovers he's not quite the man he thought he was. His partner, Ally, runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the ability to read a story to their children while she's technically asleep.''

It continues:

"In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava. When Ally's estranged father Michael appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child three quarters of the time, but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul's own parents, Jackie and Jim, are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently."

The series explores the chaotic, challenging, and frequently humorous reality of parenting. It serves as a timely reminder that parenthood is both difficult and rewarding. Sticking to the theme, the upcoming episode will also see the lead couple navigating their relationship through babysitting another couple's kids.

Breeders season 4 episode 5 will see Paul meeting one of his old friends

Release times for different timezones and where to watch

Episode 5 of Breeders season 4 is set to release on August 21, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 10 pm ET/PT, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on yet another heartwarming and entertaining episode of the show.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on August 21

Canada: 4 am ET on August 21

Australia: 8 am AEST on August 21

India: 1:30 pm IST on August 21

Korea: 9 am KST on August 22

Japan: 10 am JST on August 21

Phillippines: 7 am PHT on August 21

The upcoming episode of Breeders, titled No Regrets, will be available to stream on FX and Hulu. Since the show is exclusive to both streaming services, it will not be available for streaming on any other digital platform. Therefore, a subscription to either of the streaming services is necessary to stream the new episode.

A quick recap of Breeders season 4 episode 4

The last episode of the show saw Paul and Ally go out on a night out. Upon reaching the theatres, the couple realizes that due to a date mix-up, they are supposed to be having Darren and his girlfriend over for dinner.

Their daughter, Ava, is eager to present her fiancee Holly to them. However, the latter cancels the plans at the last moment since she becomes nervous and overwhelmed. Luke, on the other hand, shows up with an unpleasant friend named Carl, who causes much trouble at the house. He is boisterous and disruptive and obviously not a good influence on Luke.

Paul and Ally are compelled to adapt to their surroundings and make the best out of whatever they have. While the evening turns out to be a big disaster as Luke and Carl disturb the adults, Paul and Ally are preoccupied with their own squabbles. Eventually, Darren and Sarah leave early, while Carl vanishes into the night.

What to expect from Breeders season 4 episode 5?

The upcoming episode of the show will see Paul and Ally face yet another challenge as they will parent not only Luke and Ava but will also take over the responsibility of babysitting Jim and Jackie's children.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the episode will also see Paul encounter an old friend who will help him with his parenting issues. Moreover, they will provide him with helpful advice.

Breeders season 4 episode 5, No Regrets, will arrive on FX and Hulu on August 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT.