Miracle Workers: End Times episode 9 release date, time, what to expect, streaming details, and more

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 9, titled John Christ, is scheduled to premiere on TBS on August 21, 2023, at 3 am ET.

Set in the year 2042, the hit TBS show follows the story of the few survivors left on earth after a nuclear war decimates it. Mainly, the show focuses on the tale of two unlikely companions, Sid and Freya, who must band together as they face numerous challenges on the desolate new planet.

The duo share completely different personalities. While Sid has almost given up hope since he's lost everyone he has ever loved, Freya, a merciless warlord, will go to any length to protect her community. However, when they work together, they realize that they have more in common than they initially thought.

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 9 release times for different time zones and streaming details

The penultimate episode of Miracle Workers: End Times is almost here, as it is set to release on August 21, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 3 am ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on yet another exciting and thrilling episode of the show.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 9 am BST on August 21, 2023

Canada: 10 am ET on August 21, 2023

Australia: 1 pm AEST on August 21, 2023

India: 9:30 pm IST on August 21, 2023

Korea: 5 am KST on August 22, 2023

Japan: 6 am JST on August 21, 2023

Phillippines: 4 am PHT on August 21, 2023

The upcoming episode of the show, titled John Christ, will be available to stream on TBS. The show will also be available to stream on the Max Amazon Channel and Hulu Live TV.

Since the show is not a TBS exclusive, the upcoming episode will also be available for purchase on digital platforms, including Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.

A quick recap of Miracle Workers: End Times episode 8

The previous episode of Miracle Workers: End Times saw Freya learn that she is pregnant. Freya, however, was not overjoyed since she was visibly worried at the prospect of raising a child in a post-apocalyptic world. Sid, however, is ecstatic about the idea of having children and even goes as far as organizing a baby shower for her.

However, the idea soon goes awry as the party is crashed by cultists who believe that Freya's child is destined to be a messiah and make it their mission to kidnap her. To protect themselves, Sid and Freya decide that they need to leave Boomtown. They depart on yet another adventure as they bid their family and friends farewell.

Tai also departs Boomtown, but he travels back to 2023, where he plans to assassinate the head of the human resistance. He thinks the end of the world won't occur if he can prevent the formation of resistance.

In the final moments of the episode, Sid and Freya bid farewell. Sid is certain that everything will be fine, despite Freya's fears. He affirms her strength and tells her that she is capable of anything.

What to expect from Miracle Workers: End Times episode 9?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the upcoming episode of the show will see Freya reunite with her previous pack of war dogs. Freya was introduced to the show as a warlord who oversaw a pack of battle dogs; however, she was forced to leave her former life behind after the end of the world and settle in Boomtown. In the next episode, viewers will see her confront her history and decisions.

The episode will also see Sid associate with a radical anti-robot gang. While the character has always had trouble integrating into the post-apocalyptic society, he will finally decide to face his fears.

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 9 is set to air on TBS on August 21, 2023, at 3 am ET.