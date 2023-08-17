Miguel Wants to Fight review: Is the new coming-of-age Hulu comedy movie worth the watch?

Miguel Wants to Fight is a brand new coming-of-age action comedy movie that made its arrival exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano have served as writers for the movie, while Oz Rodriguez has acted as the director of the Hulu movie.

Miguel Wants to Fight centers around a 17-year-old teenage boy named Miguel, who tries to get into a fight with the help of his three best friends before he has to move to a new city.

However, the task turns out to be much harder than it seems. Ever since the movie was launched on the streaming platform, the audience has been quite curious to learn how the comedy has turned out.

Despite having a promising storyline, Miguel Wants to Fight falls flat due to weak writing and direction. The only saving grace for the movie is its strong lead cast members who have tried their best to lift the rather monotonous movie.

Thus, it can be considered a one-time-watch teen comedy.

A review of Hulu's Miguel Wants to Fight - A missed opportunity for an intriguing plotline

Poor writing and direction make the coming-of-age movie quite lifeless

Without a shred of doubt, Miguel Wants to Fight has a lot of potential in its storyline and initially viewers would feel that the movie will take them on a highly entertaining journey. However, as soon as the re-imaginations and references from other pop culture movies and shows begin to show up, the movie starts to feel disjointed and lifeless.

Writers of the movie Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano and director Oz Rodriguez go in the right direction initially with the writing and direction of the movie but only to drag it down with monotonous verbal exchanges between the characters and forcefully displayed comic elements throughout the entire film.

On top of that, the inconsistent pacing of the scenes makes it even more dragged. Thus, the movie feels like a missed opportunity as the storyline is quite refreshing and quirky.

The lead cast fails to save the movie despite their promising acting performance

The only highlight of the comedy movie Miguel Wants to Fight is the performance of its main cast. The highly talented actor Tyler Dean Flores who plays the lead role of Miguel has given his all to the movie.

Through his character, he showcased the perfect combination of awkwardness and quirkiness. However, despite his best efforts, he is unable to rescue the movie due to the lack of depth in its writing.

Other significant cast members include Christian Vunipola as David, Suraj Partha as Srini and Imani Lewis as Cass, among others. All three young actors have displayed immense potential in their acting. They are energetic and refreshing to watch.

Other supporting actors entail Raúl Castillo as Alberto, Dascha Polanco as Mrs. Rodriguez, Sarunas J. Jackson as Armando, Andrea Navedo as Lydia, Jordyn Owens as Adrien and a few others. They have also done a decent job of portraying their respective characters in the movie.

Thus, it's safe to say that, the young actors have carried the entire movie on their shoulders and they are the only reason the movie is considered a one-time-watch.

Miguel Wants to Fight is currently streaming on Hulu.