Miguel Wants to Fight on Hulu: Release date, trailer, and more

Hulu's latest original film, Miguel Wants to Fight, is set to begin streaming on Hulu on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The upcoming teen comedy is full of laughs and gags, set in a premise where fighting is cool. It explores the life of a 17-year-old boy who wishes to experience his first fight and asks his three best friends for help.

The trailer of the film was released on July 26, 2023, and shows the teen learning how to fight.

Miguel Wants to Fight is directed by Oz Rodriguez and written by Jason Conception and Shea Serrano. The official synopsis on Hulu reads:

"Despite living in a neighbourhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, high school junior Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has never found himself in one. And, to be honest, he’s perfectly fine with that."

It continues:

"But when a combination of events turns his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends —the stoic David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis) and the quick-tonged Srini (Suraj Partha)— enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight."

Tyler Dean Flores expertly navigates fresh storytelling with his unique comic approach as he lives his life in a neighborhood that is known for its brawls.

Miguel's struggles with his first fight in Miguel Wants to Fight

The trailer for Hulu's eighth original film by Saturday Night Live's Oz Rodriguez dropped on July 26, 2023. It features Tyler Dean Flores in his slick middle-parted hairstyle and getting himself ready for a fight. Living in a world where street fights and brawls are not so common any longer, a 17-year-old from high school, Miguel, dreams of having his first fight.

Miguel's friends Srini, Cass, and David ask him if he has ever gotten into a fight because it was something "everyone does."

As he images a slo-mo of his friends erupting in an attack on each other, he hastily answers yes. He then goes on to narrate how he ended up aggressively hugging a guy instead of fighting when he was caught up in a fight outside a grocery mart. Miguel brings an impeccable sense of comic timing to a storyline that seems riddled with light laughs and unexpected twists.

Miguel lives in a neighborhood, in between constant chaos and brawls, where he doesn't feel like he belongs. His family announces that they leave the city to move in a week as his mother receives a new job offer - something that upsets him, quite naturally.

Even though he handles the question lightly, it gets Miguel thinking about whether he should take his chances before it's too late. Unwilling to lose his three best friends and buckling under pressure, Miguel signs up for his first fight experience and the four then start working on the collective goal.

Tyler Dean Flore, the American actor who plays the lead in Miguel Wants to Fight, made his international debut in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises as Mark. He has previously worked in Marvel's The Falcon and Winter Solder, NBC's Law and Order, and Netflix's When They See Us. Apart from him, the cast of the film includes Raúl Castillo, Imani Lewis, and Suraj Partha in major roles.

From the producers of Big Time Adolescence and The Binge, Miguel Wants to Fight will be executive produced by Jeremy Garelick, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, and Rodriguez produced, along with Jimmy Price and Michael Glassman.

As mentioned earlier, Miguel Wants to Fight will begin streaming on Hulu on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.