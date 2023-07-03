Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken: How much box office money did the animated movie make during the opening weekend?

A new animated action comedy titled Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, which was released on June 30, 2023, has set a new record. Sadly, this record is not worth celebrating because it has turned out to be the production company's worst opening weekend in history. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken has managed to earn only $5.2 million so far compared to a budget of $70 million.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken stars Lana Condor as Ruby Gillman, Toni Collette as Agatha Gillman, Annie Murphy as Chelsea Van Der Zee/Queen Nerissa, Sam Richardson as Brill, Colman Domingo as Arthur Gillman, Will Forte as Captain Gordon Lighthouse, Jaboukie Young-White as Connor, Liza Koshy as Margot and several others.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken becomes a huge box office failure

Directed by Kirk DeMicco, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken has earned only $5.2 million domestically since its release. This is an all-time low for a Dreamworks Animation project because even 2021's Spirit Untamed managed to earn more than the new film.

Spirit Untamed was also a huge failure as it managed to earn just $6.1 million during its opening weekend. In total, it earned only $17.7 million domestically.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken has managed to earn $12.8 million, but that means only 18 percent of the film's budget has been earned so far. No Dreamworks project has bombed this tragically in its 28 years of existence.

In a recent interview with Collider, its director Kirk DeMicco stated that he was a huge fan of Star Wars and E.T when he was growing up. He revealed that the aforementioned projects were what got him interested in movie-making.

He said,

"I'm a Star Wars kid and an E.T. kid. I'm right in that area of where it was, and I think that E.T. was probably the most surprising in the sense that we didn't know a lot about movies walking in, you know?"

He continued,

"We were kids, we walked in, we saw the movie I think because I liked a girl in the class, or whatever it was, and we went, and I remember just being so touched by that story. And then in Star Wars, I think it was the fact that I play acted in my mind after, you know? That was what really took me. It took me so far that the experience lasted."

This year has proven that not every animated film is destined for greatness. While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie managed to become highly successful, films like Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and Elemental were treated like afterthoughts.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken synopsis

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White, Ralph Breaks the Internet), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Oscar® nominee Toni Collette, Knives Out), has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water."

It further states,

"But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas."

The film was written by Pam Brady, Brian C. Brown, and Elliott DiGuiseppi.

