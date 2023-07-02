"I'm not too surprised"- Fans blame marketing as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken opens with record low for Dreamworks

Dreamworks, the renowned animation studio, is accustomed to basking in the adoration of viewers worldwide. However, the reception for its latest animated feature, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, has been far from enthusiastic. Dreamworks' latest adventure film, helmed by Kirk DeMicco, has unfortunately fallen short of captivating fans, marking a departure from the studio's usual streak of guaranteed successes.

Opening to a record low for the company, the film managed to rake in a mere $5.2 million domestically.

Dreamworks' latest film has sparked a range of opinions among critics, with some praising its merits while others remain unimpressed. However, despite the varying reviews, it is clear that this film falls short of being labeled as Dreamworks' ultimate box office disappointment.

In a recent development, "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" has garnered a 65% rating on the renowned review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. While this rating positions the film as a weaker entry, it falls short of being labeled as the weakest in its genre.

Fans came forward to discuss how the marketing team, an unimpressive trailer, and Dreamworks' poor scheduling contributed to this massive loss. Many also claimed that the film was underwhelming, but this was most likely due to poor marketing, as opening day or weekend earnings are typically dependent on the initial impression.

Fans single out the terrible trailer as the reason for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken's box office failure

There were many theories and claims on Twitter about Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken's unforeseen failure, but it seems the trailer is one of the primary reasons for this. When a trailer fails to captivate viewers, it is bound to disengage fans from the story.

The marketing for the film was also not top-notch, leaving a lot to be desired from the team for promotions.

Many also reasoned that the timing of the release was not the most ideal, given that this is an exceptionally busy season for movie theatres.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. It premiered globally on June 30, 2023, after an initial premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

It is currently playing in theatres.

