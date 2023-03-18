Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken: Trailer, release date, and everything we know so far

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is a brand new coming-of-age animated fantasy comedy movie that is all set to hit theaters on June 30, 2023. Pam Brady has acted as the writer of the upcoming animated movie, while it has been directed by Kirk DeMicco, who has previously helmed beloved animated movies, including The Croods, Vivo, and Space Chimps.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will chronicle the enthralling story of a sixteen-year-old teenage girl named Ruby Gillman who finds out that she is an integral part of the legendary and powerful sea Kraken dynasty and next in line to sit on the throne, which she will inherit from her grandmother, who is the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

A brand new trailer for the upcoming animated movie was dropped on YouTube by Universal Pictures on March 16, 2023.

The official trailer for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken showcases the turbulent clash between the world of Kraken and the world of Mermaids

The recently released trailer provides the audience with exciting glimpses of what to expect from the new animated movie. By the looks of it, it is crystal clear that viewers are in for a thrilling ride into the colorful and vibrant world of sea Krakens.

The trailer displays a shy teenager, Ruby Gillman, juggling life in high school. However, everything changes for her when she discovers that she is the direct ancestor of the warrior lineage Kraken dynasty and the granddaughter of the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

In the trailer, the audience can also witness that a brewing war is about to unfold between the Mermaids and the Krakens, who are each others' rivals. Without a shred of doubt, the movie will take the audience on a fascinating and alluring rollercoaster ride.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken cast list and more details about the movie explored

The official synopsis for the promising coming-of-age movie, given by Universal Pictures, reads as follows:

"Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush, who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom, has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water."

The synopsis further reads:

"But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas."

It continues:

"The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most."

The intriguing voice cast members for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken include:

Lana Condor as Ruby Gillman

Toni Collette as Mrs. Gillman

Annie Murphy as mermaid-turned-human Chelsea

Sam Richardson as Ruby's uncle

Colman Domingo as Mr. Gillman

Jaboukie Young-White as Ruby's skater-boy crush

Jane Fonda as Ruby's grandmother and the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas

Blue Chapman as Ruby's brother

Catch Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, releasing on June 30, 2023, in theaters all over the country.

