Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken cast list and characters explored

The long-awaited film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is finally surfacing from the depths of DreamWorks Animation, ready to make a splash at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival on June 15, 2023, before its theatrical release in the United States on June 30. This film combines the relatable struggles of high school with the fantastical drama of an underwater kingdom, promising an unforgettable journey.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is a heartwarming, action-packed exploration of self-discovery, destiny, and the power of embracing one's true self. This unique tale is set beneath the waves, where a seemingly ordinary high school teenager, Ruby Gillman, uncovers her extraordinary destiny.

Diving into the depths: Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken and its stellar cast

In Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, a stellar cast infuses life into a unique blend of high school drama and aquatic adventure. The upcoming animated coming-of-age comedy film has a talented cast that includes Lana Condor, Oscar nominee Toni Collette, Academy Award winner Jane Fonda, and Emmy winner Annie Murphy.

The cast also includes Emmy winner Colman Domingo, Emmy nominee Sam Richardson, and Blue Chapman.

1) Lana Condor as Ruby Gillman

In Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Lana Condor will portray the lead character Ruby, a 16-year-old trying to blend in at Oceanside High. Unbeknownst to her, she is a descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is set to inherit the ocean's throne.

As she navigates high school life and squares off against a mermaid rival, she must embrace her lineage. Condor is widely recognized for her role in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.

2) Annie Murphy as Chelsea

Annie Murphy will play the role of Chelsea, a snobbish mermaid-turned-human and the popular new girl at Oceanside High, in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

The Canadian actress is best known for her roles as Alexis Rose in the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek and Allison McRoberts in the AMC dark comedy series Kevin Can F**k Himself. For her performance in Schitt's Creek, she won a Primetime Emmy Award and received numerous other nominations.

3) Toni Collette as Flora Gillman

Toni Collette will voice the character of Flora "Flo" Gillman, who is Ruby and Sam's overprotective mother. She forbids Ruby from going to the beach with any would-be friends, and overall, she doesn't want her to go in the water.

This becomes a critical plot point when Ruby breaks this rule and discovers her destiny as a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens. She is also an Oscar-nominated actress known for her role in Knives Out, among many other films.

4) Jane Fonda as the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas

Jane Fonda will voice the character of the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas, who is Ruby's commanding grandmother. Ruby is destined to inherit the throne from her, which is the driving force behind the movie's plot. Jane Fonda is an Academy Award-winning actress known for her roles in Klute and Youth.

Other talents featured are Colman Domingo, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Nicole Byer, and Eduardo Franco, all of whom promise to bring vibrancy and depth to this underwater universe.

The official trailer for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken provided a preview of Ruby's journey from the mundane life at Oceanside High to the fantastical depths of the ocean kingdom. The trailer hints at a mix of high school drama, royal politics, and undersea battles, suggesting a storyline filled with intrigue and adventure.

The film is slated to debut at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival on June 15, 2023, and will be theatrically released in the United States on June 30, 2023.

