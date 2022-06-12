5 best Pete Davidson roasts of all time

Pete Davidson is a true entertainer who never fails to bring a smile to our faces. The 28-year-old comedian was a cast member of the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL) for eight seasons, running from 2014 to 2022. He started his career as an actor in early 2010 with minor guest roles on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends of the People, Guy Code, and Wild 'n Out.

Pete also starred in movies like Big Time Adolescence, The King of Staten Island, The Suicide Squad, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Marmaduke. His first comedy special, Pete Davidson: SMD, was released in 2016, followed up by his second one, Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, which was released in 2020.

Davidson's comedic style is highly relatable and has been praised over the years by the audience. His comedy is based on several aspects of his life, whether it was his father's tragic death during the 9/11 attacks or his college dorm experience.

He is bringing one of his other ventures, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, which will air on June 13, 2022, on Netflix. He will be seen sharing recent events in his life with a comical twist. The comedy special was shot live during the 11-day-long Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles from April 27 to May 3, 2022.

Before binging on the upcoming show, let's look back at his best roasts of all time.

Five harshest Pete Davidson burns

1) Roast of the Jonas Brothers

When the Jonas brothers signed up for a family roast, the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, we saw a bunch from Hollywood who came to roast the musician brothers. Celebrities included the brothers' wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. Comedians like Kenan Thompson, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, Pete Davidson, singer John Legend and Dr. Phil were also present.

Pete cracked up the crowd by taking some digs at the brothers. He says that he is a massive fan of the brother and only listens to their music when he is at the supermarket. He also took a shot at Nick's acting career by saying,

"Nick's a legit actor now. He's won everything from a Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award."

2) Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe

In 2016, actor Rob Lowe took the hot-seat and was roasted left, right, and center by the top comedians in Comedy Central Roast. The actor's friends and comics were on the dais, namely Jimmy Carr, Ann Coulter, Pete Davidson, Nikki Glaser, Jewel, Ralph Macchio, Peyton Manning, Rob Riggle, and Jeff Ross.

While delivering his set, Pete dished out some brutal burns and left no stone untouched. He introduced Rob Lowe by saying,

"Let's give it up for Rob Lowe—or as gonorrhea doctors call him, Patient Zero."

He also took harsh digs at other comics on the panel, specifically Ann Coulter and Peyton Manning.

3) Justin Bieber Roast

In 2015, Justin Bieber was mocked mercilessly at the hands of Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Pete Davidson, Hannibal Buress, Natasha Leggero, Chris D’Elia, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Shaquille O’Neal, Ron Burgundy, and Martha Stewart.

Pete took some harsh digs at the musician, leaving the crowd in splits. This line of his took most of the laughs among the things he said:

"Usher is the one who took you under his wing. You’re the worst thing Usher has done to America since the guy who sat John Wilkes Booth behind Abraham Lincoln.”

4) Roast of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in 2021 fall. Soon after the divorce, Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye made some remarks about Davidson. In his standup special, Pete took to the stage and finally clarified the "rumors" spreading on the internet.

He brutally trolled West during his April 29 Netflix Is a Joke festival set. He started by saying that he had “an AIDS scare” this year because Kanye told him he had AIDS, and apparently, "he is a genius."

5) Roast on his Father

On the roast of Justin Bieber, Davidson delivered a set where he compared fathers. He cheekily joked and compared his father to Justin's father. He said,

"Justin, you know, I lost my dad on 9/11. And I always regretted growing up without a dad... until I met your dad, Justin. Now I'm glad mine's dead."

Although with a tragedy like that, Davidson did not let that stop him from living his life. He says his father's loss has made him understand not to take pain seriously. Even though his jokes can be a little too much on the dark side, he still has a vulnerable side that reaches out to the audience.

