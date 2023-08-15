Where was Miguel Wants to Fight shot? Filming locations of Hulu's comedy film explored

The eagerly awaited Hulu comedy-drama film Miguel Wants to Fight premieres on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The film revolves around Miguel, a 17-year-old boy who lives in a neighborhood where fights are common. Having always been a nerd, Miguel has never immersed himself in this culture until his parents announce, one day, that they are moving to a new city.

He is determined to prove himself to the members of his community. He wants to leave a lasting impression before his departure. However, to achieve this, Miguel knows he must find a worthy opponent.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"In a neighborhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, Miguel has never found himself in one. However, when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his friends enter into a series of misadventures."

Miguel Wants to Fight features an exceptionally talented star cast with actor Tyler Dean Flores in the lead role. It is written by Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion and directed by Oz Rodriguez, with Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shelaimon, and Molle DeBartolo acting as the executive producers.

Miguel Wants to Fight was filmed in multiple locations in Syracuse, New York

According to syracuse.com, the entirety of Miguel Wants to Fight was filmed in Syracuse, New York. The city is known for its magnificent galleries, museum, and performance spaces. It also hosts numerous districts and buildings that have historical significance. Moreover, the city's many festivals and fairs attract millions of visitors throughout the year.

The film was shot in numerous districts and streets of the city. However, Central New York's largest film studio, American High, was utilized for indoor scenes. The studio had previously been the site of a high school, lending the cast and crew of the film the perfect location to shoot. Several scenes of Miguel and his friends at school were shot in these studios.

A scene shot at the American High Studios (Image via IMDb)

Previously, the studios homed numerous films and television shows like The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, Plan B, Crush, Sid is Dead, Banana Split, Empire Waist, Looks That Kill, and The Binge, among others.

Syracuse.com also reveals that several essential scenes were shot in a field with the Onondaga Water Tower in the background. The field served as the prime location for many training and fight scenes in the film. The film's lead actor Tyler Dean Flores was even spotted sparring with co-star Jordyn Woods for one of the scenes in the movie.

The cast and crew of Miguel Wants to Fight had also reportedly set up camp in numerous markets and trade fairs held in the city to shoot fight and confrontation scenes in real-time and garner genuine audience reactions to add to the film's flair.

Miguel Wants to Fight premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.